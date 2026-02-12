IAB Releases Direct Buy Addendum to Terms and Conditions for Public Comment

New, Modular Legal Framework Designed to Modernize and Simplify Direct Digital Advertising Agreements; IAB Also Updates General Terms

Public Comment Period Open through March 31, 2026; IAB Invites Entire Digital Advertising Ecosystem to Participate

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its multi-phase initiative to modernize the legal and contractual infrastructure supporting digital advertising, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) , the leading trade association for the digital advertising industry, released today its Direct Buy Addendum v1.0, alongside updates to its General Terms for Digital Advertising Agreements (v1.1) and Special Terms for Insertion Orders. This modular framework is open for a 45-day public comment period through March 31, 2026.

The new terms are designed for voluntary use in contracts for direct buys, including sponsorships, audience extensions, etc. The framework aims to streamline negotiations, reduce legal friction, and increase efficiency across the media-buying ecosystem, while looking ahead to improve data quality and measurement transparency.

"These updated terms reflect how digital advertising operates today, and reflect a clear realization that we need to move away from bespoke, custom addenda in the ecosystem," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "This release simplifies outdated, fragmented contracts and replaces them with a shared foundation built by the industry, for the industry."

The terms build upon the General Terms for Digital Advertising Agreements , which were finalized in 2025. Programmatic platforms and measurement provider terms will be released next for public comment.

Modern Contracts for a Modern Ecosystem

The updated Direct Buy Terms and Conditions are designed to help buyers and sellers reduce negotiation friction by leveraging industry-accepted language and definitions tailored to how advertising works today and in the future. The modular structure allows companies to adopt the framework as-is, incrementally, or choose to incorporate key elements into their existing contracts.

"Over the years, companies have created their own addenda to address modern needs. Our goal is to provide advertisers, agencies, and publishers a clear, modular starting point for direct transactions to reduce complexity and increase speed to market," added Michael Hahn, EVP and General Counsel, IAB and IAB Tech Lab.

Publishers, Brands, and Agencies Unite to Modernize Direct Buying

The updated terms reflect over a year of cross-functional effort led by over 200 IAB member companies, including holding companies, agencies, brands, publishers, top ad tech firms, and leading law firms.

"The Direct Buy Addendum is about creating a shared, modern foundation for how digital advertising does business, helping publishers, brands, and agencies move faster, transact more efficiently, and stay focused on delivering results," concluded Angelina Eng, Vice President, Measurement Center, IAB. "More importantly, it reflects a true cross-industry collaboration to replace decades-old language with a flexible, practical framework built for transparency, efficiency, and trust across the entire ecosystem."

To review the proposed terms and provide feedback, click here and email [email protected]. The comment period is open through March 31, 2026.

