IAB Reveals Podcast Upfront 2020 Presenters

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Podcast Upfront returns this year from September 9 to 11, showcasing the newest in digital audio from over 20 major presenters. For the first time, the Upfront will be a virtual event.

The IAB Podcast Upfront is the only marketplace designed for advertisers and media buyers to preview the latest podcast programming from the biggest names in digital audio. The event will educate and raise awareness around the power of podcasts, which have grown exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic and are fast becoming one of the key platforms consumers rely on for information and entertainment.

"Podcasts are experiencing explosive growth and the ad dollars are following, with U.S. podcast advertising revenue nearing $1 billion," said Zoe Soon, VP, Consumer Experience Center of Excellence, IAB. "Podcasts have come of age and are now an independent line item on many media buyers' budgets. In the past, podcast consumption had a strong correlation with consumer travel and commuting periods, however COVID-19 has done very little to slow down the market's exponential growth. Podcasts have proven to be a resilient and influential medium."

IAB Podcast Upfront programming will cover the breadth of the industry with presentations from major players across the sports, music, comedy, and news industries. In addition to showcasing new offerings from dozens of leading entertainment brands, the event will explore pressing topics such as how brands can most effectively integrate into the space along with best practices and unmissable industry insights.

This year's presenters include Acast featuring BBC, American Public Media, ART19, Authentic, Barstool Sports, Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios, both part of Entercom's podcast network, ESPN, Forever Dog Productions, iHeartRadio, Meredith Corporation, Midroll Media, NPR, PMM, Pushkin Industries, Sony Music Entertainment, Vox Media Podcast Network, WarnerMedia Podcast Network, Westwood One, and Wondery. IAB Podcast Upfront will also include an insight presentation from AdsWizz.

Additionally, IAB is offering students the chance to learn from digital media leaders by attending Podcast Upfront 2020 through IAB Access , a two-part program giving free access to industry events to students, as well as access to IAB's online training programs to transitioning professionals affected by the pandemic.

"Due to the pandemic, many internships were cancelled. And although the core of IAB's mission is setting existing media and marketing professionals up to thrive, it is just as important to invest in our industry's next generation," says Sheryl Goldstein, EVP Member Engagement & Development. "2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for many in our industry, which is why we are offering free access to key industry events and online classes, to make sure no one is left behind. This also includes making these resources available to students and interns who were just as impacted by COVID-19 and its disruption to internships and traditional learning opportunities."

Students can request a pass to attend Podcast Upfront at www.iab.com/podcastupfront .

For more information about IAB and to keep updated on IAB Podcast Upfront please visit www.iab.com/podcastupfront.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

