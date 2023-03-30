IAB Unveils Agenda for 2023 IAB NewFronts

Four Days of In-Person and Virtual Events, Featuring Inspiring Digital Content Presentations

Maria Menounos returns to Host IAB Main Stage on Wednesday, May 3

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in streaming and digital media continue to provide consumers with exceptional viewing experiences. With a four-day series of exclusive presentations highlighting new content, talent, and advertising opportunities, the 2023 IAB NewFronts reveals what's next in data-powered advertising across digital video, advanced TV, and connected TV.

Commencing on May 1 across New York City and virtually on IAB.com, the 2023 IAB NewFronts will gather thousands of brands, agencies, media buyers, and technology providers. Google/YouTube is one of the founding partners of the NewFronts and has been a presenting partner for over a decade. For the second year in a row, YouTube returns as the IAB NewFronts Principal Partner and will kick off the 2023 IAB NewFronts on Monday with a networking breakfast followed by the first NewFronts presentation.

New this year, IAB will be hosting an insights-packed, rapid-fire series of presentations from a stage in NYC at Convene (225 Liberty Street) on Wednesday, May 3. Returning for the second time, Emmy Award-winner and New York Times bestselling author Maria Menounos will host on Wednesday of IAB NewFronts, bringing her own experience in the creator economy as a streaming media entrepreneur to every conversation. Additionally, IAB will be releasing its annual Video Ad Spend Study, which includes full year 2022 results and an outlook for 2023.

"With more opportunities than ever, the 2023 IAB NewFronts is the best opportunity to gather buyers and sellers to talk about growth, innovation, and the state of the industry," said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB. "This year, we asked buyers about which diverse media companies they wanted to hear from, and they suggested: Blavity, Cocina, and Urban One. We are pleased to offer each of them an opportunity to present this year at no cost. In summary, there's no better place to kick off the buying season, especially if you're interested in what's new and what's next."

"The growth of ad-supported platforms means that consumers and media buyers have more choices than ever," said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. "No one should be taking last year's approach to this year's NewFronts. The IAB NewFronts is a must-attend event for everyone who needs to understand the latest consumer trends and newest interactive ad models to remain competitive."

2023 IAB NewFronts May 1-4 Agenda*

Monday, 5/1 In-Person + Virtual Tuesday, 5/2 In-Person + Virtual Wednesday, 5/3

In-Person + Virtual Thursday, 5/4 In-Person + Virtual

8:00am-9:00am

Networking Breakfast

YouTube 9:00am-10:30am Samsung Ads 9:00am-6:30pm IAB MAIN STAGE

Details below 9:00am-10:30am Condé Nast

9:00am-10:30am YouTube 11:30am-1:00pm Snap Inc. 11:30am-12:30pm IAB Presents: Special Sessions from Amagi, Kargo, and TiVo

2:00pm-3:30pm VIZIO Ads 2:00pm-3:30pm Peacock 2:00pm-2:30pm Meta

7:00pm-8:30pm Amazon 4:30pm-6:00pm Roku 4:30pm-6:00pm Vevo

7:00pm-8:30pm Yahoo* *Session not streamed 7:00pm-8:30pm TikTok* *Session not streamed





*All times are in EST; Attendees must reach out to presenters' PR contacts to attend their presentations; Speakers and timing are subject to change; For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: iab.com/newfronts .

2023 IAB NewFronts Main Stage May 3 Agenda 9:25am-9:30am

IAB Welcome David Cohen, CEO, IAB 12:55pm-1:00pm

Lunch Sponsor Remarks Presented by Kargo 9:30am-9:45am

Opening Keynote Eric John, VP, Media Center, IAB 2:10pm-2:30pm LG Ads 9:45am-10:05am BBC 2:30pm-2:40pm TransUnion 10:05am-10:15am Innovid 2:40pm-3:00pm Canela Media 10:20am-10:35am CafeMedia 3:05pm-3:20pm Samba TV 10:35am-11:20am Networking Break Sponsored by Fubo 4:10pm-4:30pm LATV 11:30am-11:50am Crackle Connex 4:30pm-4:40pm Teads 11:50am-12:10pm Estrella Media 4:45pm-5:05pm GSTV 12:15pm-12:25pm Comscore 5:05pm-5:25pm

Americano Media 12:25pm-12:40pm REVRY 5:25pm-5:30pm

Closing Remarks Eric John, VP, Media Center, IAB 12:40pm-12:50pm DIRECTV Advertising 5:30pm-6:30pm Networking Reception Presented by A+E Networks®

*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change; For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: iab.com/newfronts .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

