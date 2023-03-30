IAB Unveils Agenda for 2023 IAB NewFronts

Four Days of In-Person and Virtual Events, Featuring Inspiring Digital Content Presentations

Maria Menounos returns to Host IAB Main Stage on Wednesday, May 3

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in streaming and digital media continue to provide consumers with exceptional viewing experiences. With a four-day series of exclusive presentations highlighting new content, talent, and advertising opportunities, the 2023 IAB NewFronts reveals what's next in data-powered advertising across digital video, advanced TV, and connected TV.

Commencing on May 1 across New York City and virtually on IAB.com, the 2023 IAB NewFronts will gather thousands of brands, agencies, media buyers, and technology providers. Google/YouTube is one of the founding partners of the NewFronts and has been a presenting partner for over a decade. For the second year in a row, YouTube returns as the IAB NewFronts Principal Partner and will kick off the 2023 IAB NewFronts on Monday with a networking breakfast followed by the first NewFronts presentation.

New this year, IAB will be hosting an insights-packed, rapid-fire series of presentations from a stage in NYC at Convene (225 Liberty Street) on Wednesday, May 3. Returning for the second time, Emmy Award-winner and New York Times bestselling author Maria Menounos will host on Wednesday of IAB NewFronts, bringing her own experience in the creator economy as a streaming media entrepreneur to every conversation. Additionally, IAB will be releasing its annual Video Ad Spend Study, which includes full year 2022 results and an outlook for 2023.

"With more opportunities than ever, the 2023 IAB NewFronts is the best opportunity to gather buyers and sellers to talk about growth, innovation, and the state of the industry," said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB. "This year, we asked buyers about which diverse media companies they wanted to hear from, and they suggested: Blavity, Cocina, and Urban One. We are pleased to offer each of them an opportunity to present this year at no cost. In summary, there's no better place to kick off the buying season, especially if you're interested in what's new and what's next."

"The growth of ad-supported platforms means that consumers and media buyers have more choices than ever," said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. "No one should be taking last year's approach to this year's NewFronts. The IAB NewFronts is a must-attend event for everyone who needs to understand the latest consumer trends and newest interactive ad models to remain competitive."

2023 IAB NewFronts May 1-4 Agenda*

Monday, 5/1

In-Person + Virtual

Tuesday, 5/2

In-Person + Virtual

Wednesday, 5/3 
In-Person + Virtual

Thursday, 5/4

In-Person + Virtual

8:00am-9:00am
Networking Breakfast
YouTube

9:00am-10:30am  Samsung Ads

9:00am-6:30pm

 

 

IAB MAIN STAGE
Details below

9:00am-10:30am

Condé Nast

9:00am-10:30am  YouTube

11:30am-1:00pm

Snap Inc.

11:30am-12:30pm

IAB Presents: Special Sessions

from Amagi, Kargo, and TiVo

2:00pm-3:30pm 

VIZIO Ads

2:00pm-3:30pm

Peacock

2:00pm-2:30pm

Meta

7:00pm-8:30pm

Amazon

4:30pm-6:00pm

Roku

4:30pm-6:00pm

Vevo

7:00pm-8:30pm 

Yahoo*

*Session not streamed

7:00pm-8:30pm

TikTok*

*Session not streamed

*All times are in EST; Attendees must reach out to presenters' PR contacts to attend their presentations; Speakers and timing are subject to change; For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: iab.com/newfronts.

2023 IAB NewFronts Main Stage May 3 Agenda

9:25am-9:30am
 IAB Welcome

David Cohen, CEO, IAB

12:55pm-1:00pm
 Lunch Sponsor Remarks

Presented by Kargo

9:30am-9:45am  
Opening Keynote

Eric John, VP, Media Center, IAB

2:10pm-2:30pm

LG Ads

9:45am-10:05am

BBC

2:30pm-2:40pm

TransUnion

10:05am-10:15am

Innovid

2:40pm-3:00pm

Canela Media

10:20am-10:35am

CafeMedia

3:05pm-3:20pm

Samba TV

10:35am-11:20am

Networking Break

Sponsored by Fubo

4:10pm-4:30pm

LATV

11:30am-11:50am

Crackle Connex

4:30pm-4:40pm 

Teads

11:50am-12:10pm 

Estrella Media

4:45pm-5:05pm

GSTV

12:15pm-12:25pm

Comscore

5:05pm-5:25pm  
Americano Media

12:25pm-12:40pm

REVRY

5:25pm-5:30pm  
Closing Remarks

Eric John, VP, Media Center, IAB

12:40pm-12:50pm

DIRECTV Advertising

5:30pm-6:30pm

Networking Reception

Presented by A+E Networks®

*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change; For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: iab.com/newfronts.

About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

