IAB Unveils Agenda for the 2024 IAB NewFronts: Defining the Ad Supported Present and Future of Streaming

Featuring In-Person and Virtual Presentations from Digital Content Leaders from April 29-May 2

Return of IAB Main Stage on May 1, Featuring Insights-Packed Presentations from Diverse Voices, Hosted by Iconic TV Personality, Alfonso Ribeiro

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a wave of innovation and significant changes in how consumers watch video, the 2024 IAB NewFronts will span four days from April 29th to May 2nd in New York City, showcasing the most exciting developments in digital content, marketplace trends, and growing video advertising formats.

"The 2024 IAB NewFronts gives buyers a unique view of the video marketplace over the course of just a few days," said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB. "It's a blend of content, technology, data and ad innovation which is why NewFronts is where the future of ad-supported streaming is defined."

As an IAB NewFronts Principal Partner, Google will continue its long-standing partnership by kicking off the 2024 IAB NewFronts on Monday with breakfast followed by the first NewFronts presentation of the week.

Back by popular demand, the IAB Main Stage will return on Wednesday, May 1st, featuring a curated selection of presenting companies. Alfonso Ribeiro, iconic television personality and host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," will emcee the day. Additionally, IAB will discuss findings from its annual Video Ad Spend Study, which includes full-year 2023 results and an outlook for 2024.

Understanding the importance of responsible and trusted journalism, this year marks an unprecedented collaboration between major news publishers and IAB to promote the value of quality journalism at the ' IAB Spotlight on: News at NewFronts ,' held on Monday, April 29th. This event will bring together leading news executives, advertisers, and other industry leaders to discuss the vital role of journalism in society and why supporting news coverage is more critical than ever. BBC, CNN, Condé Nast, NBCUniversal, NPR, The Guardian US, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, will participate in the first-ever joint NewFronts session to showcase the importance of reputable journalism and the value it brings to both consumers and advertisers.

IAB has also partnered with National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising platform and U.S. Representative for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, serving as the official Young Lions Jury Networking partner. This year, NCM and Young Lions competition jurors from State Farm Insurance, Verizon, and creative agency Omelet, will share insights on creativity in premium video during a May 1st session from the IAB Main Stage called "The Future of Brand Storytelling and the Next Generation of Young Creatives." The Wednesday event will culminate with the IAB NewFronts and NCM Young Lions Jury Networking Party.

2024 IAB NewFronts April 29 – May 2 Agenda* Monday, 4/29 In-Person + Virtual Tuesday, 4/30 In-Person + Virtual Wednesday, 5/1 In-Person + Virtual Thursday, 5/2 In-Person + Virtual 10:00am-11:30am

Google 9:00am-10:30am T-Mobile Advertising Solutions 9:00am-6:30pm IAB MAIN STAGE

Details below 9:00am-10:30am Sports Innovation Lab's Women's Sports Club 11:30am-1:00pm Samsung Ads (Presentation will not be streamed) 11:30am-1:00 pm Alpha Precision Media, Inc. 2:00pm-3:30pm VIZIO Ads 2:00pm-3:30pm Condé Nast 2:00pm-3:30pm Meta 4:30pm-6:00pm IAB Spotlight on: News at NewFronts 4:30pm-6:00pm Roku (Presentation will not be streamed) 4:30pm-6:00pm Vevo (Presentation will not be streamed) 6:00pm-9:00pm YouTube Reception 7:00pm-8:30pm Yahoo! (Presentation will not be streamed) 7:00pm-8:30pm Snap Inc. 7:00pm-8:30pm TikTok

*All times are in EST; Attendees must reach out to NewFronts presenters (above) to attend their presentations; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: https://iab.com/newfronts .

2024 IAB NewFronts Main Stage May 1 Agenda* 8:00am-9:00am Networking Breakfast 1:45pm-2:05pm National CineMedia (NCM) and Young Lions Juror

Brand Storytelling Session featuring State Farm

Insurance, Verizon, and Omelet 9:00am-9:15am

Welcome and IAB Keynote David Cohen, CEO, IAB Alfonso Ribeiro, Actor, Comedian, and Host 2:10pm-2:25pm Telly 9:15am-9:35am BBC 2:25pm-2:45pm My Code 9:35am-9:55 am Raptive 2:50pm-3:00pm Rembrand 10:00am-10:10 am Comscore 3:00pm-3:10pm Nielsen 10:10am-10:20am Digital Turbine 3:10pm-3:30pm LG Ad Solutions 10:25am-11:05am Networking Break 3:35pm-4:15pm

Networking Break 11:05am-11:15am A+E 4:15pm-4:35pm Influential 11:15am-11:35am GSTV 4:35pm-4:45pm TripleLift 11:35am-11:45am Teads 4:50pm-5:10pm Canela Media 11:50am-12:10pm LATV 5:10pm-5:20pm Samba TV 12:10pm-12:20pm Revry 5:20pm-5:40pm Estrella Media 12:25pm-12:45pm Atmosphere TV 5:40pm-5:45pm Closing Remarks by IAB 12:45pm-1:45pm

Lunch Sponsored by Atmosphere TV 5:45pm-6:45pm IAB NewFronts and NCM Young Lions Jury Networking Party

*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: https://iab.com/newfronts .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

