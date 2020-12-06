iaedp™ Foundation's International Chapter Offers Virtual Training Course in All Spanish through December 31, 2020

PEKIN, Ill., Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first from iaedp™'s International Chapter, an eating disorders treatment training course is presented in all Spanish virtually by its renowned collective of experts including Dra. Rosanna Mauro, MS, CEDRD-S, Dra. Julieta Velez-Belmonte, PsyD, CEDS, NCC-OPCA, Dra. Juanita Gempeler Rueda, MD, FAED, Dr. Rodrigo León, PsyD, Dr. Antonio Tena, PsyD, Dra. Aridia Vásquez, MD, MS, RD, Dra. Eva Trujillo, MD, F.iaedp, FAED, Dra. Zuleika Morillo, MD, and Dr. Emmett Bishop, MD, FAED, F.iaedp, CEDS.

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) is a premiere provider of educational programs and training standards for eating disorder treatment specialists and other healthcare professionals. Its International Chapter proudly serves a global community.

"This is a very special and rare opportunity for healthcare professionals who need this training in Spanish from the very best in the field of eating disorders treatment," said Blanche Williams, iaedp™ Director of International Development.

The cost for 11 expert sessions with two roundtable discussions is $130; students with credentials is $100; those who register with a friend is $100 each and registrants must include the name of each person in the registry. A Certificate of Participation will be awarded at completion of the training.

The training program presenters and workshops available in the course presentations include:

Brief Introduction to the Integrative Treatment of Eating Disorders - Dra. Julieta Velez-Belmonte, PsyD, CEDS, NCC-OPCA and Dra. Rosanna Mauro, MS, CEDRD-S

Functional Body: A Comprehensive and Novel Alternative to Managing Body Distortion on Eating Disorders - Dra. Juanita Gempeler Rueda, MD, FAED

Eating Disorders Prevention Model Based on Risk Level - Dr. Rodrigo León PsyD

Study and Clinical Practice of Binge Eating Disorder, Proposals Towards Its Comprehensive Care - Dr. Antonio Tena, PsyD

Beyond Food: Integrative Nutrition Therapy for Eating Disorders - Dra. Aridia Vásquez, MD, MS, RD

Eating Disorders from a Preventive Medical Perspective - Dra. Eva Trujillo, MD, F.iaedp, FAED

Roundtable- Feeding Disorders, Pica, Rumination Disorder - Dra. Aridia Vásquez, MD, MS, RD; Dra. Julieta Vélez-Belmonte, PsyD, CEDS, NBCC-OPCA; Dra. Zuleika Morillo, MD; Dra. Juanita Gempeler Rueda MD, FAED

From Theory to Practice: Role of the Psychiatrist in Eating Disorders - Dra. Zuleika Murillo, MD

ACT as a Strategy for Managing Personality Traits in Patients with Eating Disorders - Dr. Emmett Bishop, MD, FAED, F.iaedp, CEDS

Psychological Aspects of Eating Disorders and Body Image - Dra. Julieta Vélez-Belmonte, PsyD, CEDS, NBCC-OPCA

Reconstructing Eating Identity in Eating Disorders: A Key Factor for Recovery -

Dra. Rosanna Mauro, MS, CEDRD-S, NBC-HWC

Round Table: ARFID - Dr. Emmett Bishop, Dra. Eva Trujillo, Dra. Rosanna Mauro.

REGISTRATION: https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/ElCuerpoTerritorioDeLaImagen

Learn more about our International Chapter:

https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/

https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/en-espanol/

