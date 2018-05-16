iAnthus Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

Mr. Ford's presentations will take place at the following dates and times:

Canaccord Genuity's 2 nd Annual Cannabis Conference : Thursday, May 17 at 9am ET at The Westin Grand Central in New York City ;

: at at The Westin Grand Central in ; Echelon Entrepreneur Summit 2018 : Tuesday, May 29 at Vantage Venues, 150 King Street West, Toronto Ontario ; and

: at Vantage Venues, 150 King Street West, ; and LD Micro 8th Invitational: Tuesday, June 5 at 12pm PT at Luxe Sunset in Bel-Air, California .

Each presentation will offer the investment community an opportunity to hear about iAnthus' cannabis operations and expansion strategy. iAnthus management will also be available for one-on-one meetings at each conference.

The Canaccord presentation will be webcast live on the IR Calendar page of the Company's website at: https://ir.ianthuscapital.com/ir-calendar. Investors interested in arranging a meeting should contact their Canaccord representative.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company uses these skills to support operations across six states. For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

