Iapetus Holdings Appoints Utility Veteran Chris Coker as Head of Health, Safety and Operational Risk

During his 15 years at Southern California Edison ( SCE ), Coker held various responsibilities in different departments including Law, Vegetation Management, Safety and Distribution. Most recently he served as Senior Manager in the Wildfire Program Management organization. He earned a bachelor's degree in Finance and Risk Management from La Sierra University. He joins the Iapetus bench of experienced individuals with diverse backgrounds, including energy, legal, finance, sales, logistics, human resources, and marketing. This structure of shared services and operational functions optimizes business results for clients.

Tej Singh, COO of Iapetus said, "Chris is a strategic addition to our team. Chris will play a key role in continuing to champion ESG (environmental, social and governance) strategy to solve utility and energy clients' needs. Utilities face unprecedented pressures including climate change, growing customer demand, limited resources, and ageing infrastructure. These ongoing challenges confirm vegetation management is a critical factor to keeping our environment safe and clean. Chris is the most qualified expert to supervise."

Coker stated, "As part of the leadership team at Iapetus, I am excited to help serve the needs of utilities while helping advance the culture of safety and accountability. I'm passionate about helping find ways to protect our workers and the public. I look forward to applying new insights while forming part of this team that brings innovative thinking and efficiencies to each component of our business."

Utility and energy clients trust the integrated solutions offered by Iapetus wholly-owned subsidiary companies Atlas Field Services , Skynetwest , Gold Coast Utility Specialists and Hyperion Safety & Environmental Solutions for tech-enabled infrastructure inspections and audits, data and software.

About Iapetus Holdings

Iapetus Holdings LLC is a privately held, minority and veteran owned portfolio company with a suite of energy and utility services businesses and alternative investments. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Iapetus brings an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking approach and a deep bench of experienced individuals with diverse backgrounds in finance, energy, sales, safety, risk management, marketing, human resources, and various other spectrums. The Iapetus suite of operating companies is a multimillion-dollar portfolio with more than 300 employees across six U.S. offices, efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. Its operating companies include Atlas Commodities , Atlas Field Services , Atlas Retail Energy , Skynetwest and Gold Coast Utility Specialists . Iapetus is also the proud sponsor of a 501c3 non-profit, AtlasScholars . For more information, visit iapetusllc.com .

