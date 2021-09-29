Iapetus Infrastructure Services Signs on Principal Advisor Phil Charlton

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iapetus Infrastructure Services ("Iapetus") has signed on industry icon Ph.D. Phillip Charlton, the Utility Arborists Association's (UAA) latest Executive Director, to become a Principal Advisor, effective this week. Iapetus owns and operates infrastructure services companies Atlas Field Services, Gold Coast Utility Specialists, Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions, and Soaring Eagle Technologies – leaders in risk mitigation, inspections, safety, audits, and high-tech imaging and reporting. Iapetus companies currently service the world's largest utilities, as well as oil and gas and pipeline/midstream.

Charlton is a pioneer in the field of utility vegetation management (UVM). He graduated West Virginia University with BSF, MSF, and PhD degrees in Forest Science. His career spans over forty years, including a significant tenure as President of ECI (Environmental Consultants, Inc.) where he paved the way for hundreds of electrical companies to develop UVM programs for distribution line clearance and transmission right-of-way (ROW) management. Charlton developed the industry's first electronic system for performance analytics of external workforce management. He has also served on the Right-of-Way Stewardship Council and is an expert witness for UVM. During his ten-year tenure at the UAA, Charlton grew the association's financials and membership to over five thousand members.

At Iapetus, Charlton will continue to advocate for the highest UVM standards as the group of companies provides key safety, environmental sustainability, and education in right-of-way (ROW) management services to utilities across the country.

According to Charlton, "I am honored to join the team of passionate and tenured professionals of Iapetus companies as they continue to apply innovative risk management and solution-focused thinking. This industry highly benefits from the Iapetus companies' risk management lens and its integrated solutions. The challenges of utility companies and the energy sector are becoming more and more complex every year, as the infrastructure decays and the industry faces greater demands. There are more ecological pressures and more storms. I have witnessed how the Iapetus team provides lasting efficiencies for utility companies and how committed they are to fostering environmental sustainability and a safety culture. As Principal Advisor, I look forward to further promoting these crucial services and values, while sharing insights on opportunities. I'm excited to be working alongside these dedicated individuals to further champion excellence in the industry."

Tej Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Iapetus, stated, "Phil's expertise and reputation are unparalleled. With Phil as an asset on the team, we are further empowered to tailor our integrated infrastructure services and hiring practices to the most pressing needs of our clients and the evolving needs of the industry. We owe our success to our entrepreneurial characteristic and client-centric approach, and therefore, we greatly value the knowledge and advice of such an authority in vegetation management. Phil truly cares about making exponential inroads to harden the grid, assuring energy safety and reliability, and implementing sound ecological practices. We are confident our shared philosophy will guarantee wins for the utility and energy companies, the environment, the workforce, the community, and most importantly, energy consumers across the nation."

About Iapetus Holdings

Iapetus Holdings LLC is a privately held, minority and veteran-owned portfolio of energy and utility services businesses and alternative investments. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Iapetus brings an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking approach and a deep bench of experienced individuals with diverse backgrounds in finance, energy, safety, risk management, marketing, human resources, and various other spectrums. The Iapetus suite is a multimillion-dollar portfolio with more than 400 employees across seven U.S. offices, efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. The operating companies include Atlas Commodities, Atlas Field Services, Atlas Retail Energy, Soaring Eagle Technologies, Gold Coast Utility Specialists, and Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions. Iapetus is the proud sponsor of a 501c3 non-profit, Atlas Scholars. For more information, visit iapetusllc.com.

