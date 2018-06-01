IBA Group Joins UN Global Compact

As a signatory member, IBA Group confirmed that it supports the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. In addition, IBA Group pledged that it is committed to making the UN Global Compact (UNGC) and its principles part of the company's strategy, culture and day-to-day operations, and to engage in collaborative projects to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"We are happy to welcome IBA Group into our community. As the world becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, commitment to sustainability from IT companies is crucial to reaching the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030," says Lucie Mádlová, the Board Director of Global Compact Local Network Czechia.

Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman, goes on to say: "This step underscores our commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability that are firmly embedded in our strategy, values, and culture. Sustainability for us means creating a safe and comfortable working environment for our employees, developing IT education, and supporting vulnerable groups in the countries of our operations. This way, we contribute to a more sustainable society. As a signatory of the UN Global Compact, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of social responsibility of business."

About IBA Group

IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with more than 2,500 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Cyprus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and Bulgaria. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, SAP solutions, CAMSS (cloud, analytics, mobility, social media, and security) technologies, ECM solutions, and Robotic Process Automation. IBA Group is recognized by IAOP as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category and ranks as one of the world's largest software companies in the Software Magazine's Software 500. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards and GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com.

SOURCE IBA Group