iBase-t Announces Customer Brilliance Award Winners at Excelerate 2024

Winners Included GE Aerospace, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Northrup Grumman, Cirrus Aircraft, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, and Satellogic

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, announced this year's recipients of its Customer Brilliance Awards, which celebrate the unique strategies customers in complex manufacturing industries have put in place to successfully drive innovation and evolution in their digital manufacturing, quality and MRO sustainment operations with iBase-t.

The awards were presented at the company's business and user conference, Excelerate, which took place March 11-14, 2024 in Newport Beach, California. The event featured informative content, presentations, and real-world, peer-presented case studies exploring the latest advancements in complex manufacturing and offered a unique opportunity to connect with industry colleagues, meet with iBase-t experts, accelerate results, and stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Featured customer presentations included stories and testimonials from industry leaders such as Robert Townsend, Executive Director of Digital Enterprise Systems at Collins Aerospace, an RTX Company; Mariel Feder Szafir, Business Systems Director, Satellogic; Ron Squires, Director of Digital Transformation, Northrop Grumman; Jonathan Scott, Chief Architect, Razorleaf Corporation; Andrew Chanyi, General Manager, Platinum accounts - Aerospace, Defense and Manufacturing, DXC Technology; Ryan Schmitz, Global Business Process Owner – MES, Moog Inc.; Stephanie Calabrese, Global Business Process Owner – Sales and Service Management, Moog Inc.; and Dudley Benedict, Global Business Process Owner – MES/QM, Moog Inc.

"We were very excited to bring together some of the industry's top complex manufacturing minds for another successful Excelerate business conference," said Naveen Poonian, President and CEO iBase-t. "iBase-t customers are leading the way in implementing digital solutions across complex manufacturing and we are honored to see such innovation on display at our event. Excelerate offers a stage for the best and brightest to demonstrate their success, share ideas, learn from one another, and ultimately, drive innovation across the industry through Solumina."

iBase-t Customer Brilliance Award Winners:

Leidos

Commitment to Excellence Award

Leidos has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the success of their Solumina platform as well as the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence across their organization. Leidos and the leadership of their IT group have used Solumina to accelerate their business performance and have demonstrated the value of the platform helping Leidos be a leader in delivering innovation to their customers.

GE Aerospace

Customer of the Year

GE Aerospace demonstrated an outstanding commitment to innovation and manufacturing excellence through its partnership with iBase-t. GE chose iBase-t and Solumina to assist in the global growth and innovative manufacturing of their advanced aircraft engines. In selecting Solumina to support GE's manufacturing production, quality assurance, and MRO component repair, GE has demonstrated exceptional foresight and dedication to excellence.

Northrop Grumman

Best of Out-of-the-Box Implementation

Northrop Grumman maximized the potential of Solumina without resorting to extensive customization, resulting in significant benefits for their organization. Northrop Grumman demonstrated the strength of leadership to enforce an out-of-the-box deployment when business processes can be difficult to change. Northrop Grumman's out-of-the-box deployment has led to lower total cost of ownership and quicker stand-up and upgrade times and helps them embrace the full potential of Solumina.

Cirrus Aircraft

Quickest Cloud Deployment

Cirrus Aircraft achieved the quickest Solumina cloud deployment to leverage Azure cloud technologies to accelerate its deployment process, unlocking new opportunities and driving value at an unparalleled pace. Cirrus Aircraft achieved Solumina on the cloud with a lean IT team while embracing cloud technologies and harnessing the team's full potential.

Pratt & Whitney

MBE Visionary

Pratt & Whitney is a champion for the model-based enterprise within their organization. Pratt & Whitney's long-time investment in the model-based enterprise has positioned them as a true leader in MBE across the manufacturing industry. By leveraging digital models to streamline processes, improve collaboration, and drive innovation, Pratt & Whitney has transformed their operations while setting a new standard for the industry as a whole.

Lockheed Martin

Most Diverse Use of Solumina

Lockheed Martin demonstrated exceptional creativity and ingenuity in leveraging Solumina across diverse applications and businesses. Lockheed Martin is maximizing Solumina to drive value and achieve their goals across the domains of manufacturing execution, supplier quality management, and MRO Sustainment (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations). Lockheed Martin has demonstrated exceptional adaptability, creativity, and innovation in driving value and achieving success across their largest business areas on a great variety of programs for component, sub-assembly, final assembly manufacturing, and warranty work for aircraft programs like the F-35, C-130, and F-16.

Collins Aerospace

Best Global Deployment

Collins Aerospace successfully deployed Solumina on a global scale, across a record number of facilities. This is truly commendable and made possible through close collaboration with iBase-t and their Partner ecosystem. Collins is transforming their operations globally while setting a new standard for excellence in software deployment.

Satellogic

Partnering for Excellence

Satellogic's successful partnership with iBase-t demonstrates exceptional dedication as a business partner. Their innovation and foresight in leveraging Solumina to support their growth are serving them well. Satellogic is utilizing iBase-t expertise and Solumina capabilities to expand in their new business lines and geographies.

About iBase-t

iBase-t is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBase-t delivers solutions that ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at ibaset.com

