IBC® SFT Superflow™ Tankless Water Heater Earns Good Design® Award.

LAWNSIDE, N.J., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBC®, an innovator of hydronic heating solutions, has received the Good Design® Award from the Chicago Museum of Architecture and Design. Established in 1950, the award honors manufacturers that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace. IBC, part of the Rheem family of brands, is being recognized for its SFT Superflow Tankless Water Heater.

With its new, innovative wireless cascade feature, up to eight IBC SFT Superflow Tankless Water Heaters can operate together to satisfy the hot water demands found in many large homes, apartments and restaurants.

The industry's first wireless cascade function saves installation time and creates a robust and reliable hot water heating system by eliminating the typical cascade system wiring. The IBC SFT Superflow cascade system maximizes efficiency by enabling only the necessary units required to meet the current domestic hot water needs, eliminating typical water heater standby losses.

"IBC is at the forefront of boiler and water heater manufacturing from both a functional and design standpoint," said Doug Dodds, Director of Sales, Residential Independent Wholesale, Rheem. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to finding new ways to utilize and conserve the world's energy resources."

The SFT Superflow features a proprietary 2-in-1 heat exchanger without the need of a bypass valve or plate type heat exchanger. Rigorous testing has proven that the Superflow has the best domestic hot water performance in hard water areas with the least amount of limescale buildup.

About IBC®

IBC was established in Vancouver, BC, with the express purpose of improving the world of hydronic heating. IBC recognized that innovations in combustion control technology, combined with appropriate design-embedded controls are fundamental foundations for the optimization of new, reliable heating equipment both for residential and commercial use. IBC became part of the Rheem family of brands in 2019.

About Rheem®

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovations that save energy and support a more sustainable future. With products available in more than 80 countries, Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand and the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products. The company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Intergas®, Friedrich®, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Splendid®, Solahart®, EverHot™ and MHG Group as well as Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

