RHEEM® FAMILY OF BRANDS FEATURES SMART, SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS AT THE 2024 NAHB INTERNATIONAL BUILDERS' SHOW®

Rheem®, Eemax®, Ruud® and WeatherKing®

Showcase Innovative Products at Booth C2525

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harnessing the strength of more than 50 brands, Rheem®, manufacturing giant of water heating and HVACR products, will present a range of sustainable, connected comfort solutions with exceptional performance at the 2024 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) in Las Vegas from Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Thursday, Feb. 29.

Exhibiting in Booth C2525, Rheem, and its family of brands, including Rheem Heating & Cooling , Rheem Water Heating, Eemax®, Ruud® and WeatherKing® will showcase an array of reliable, environmentally friendly and efficient product choices tailored for a variety of residential applications.

Beyond the unveiling of innovative technologies, Rheem is eager to engage with attendees and share valuable industry insights on sustainability and energy efficiency. Homeowners are increasingly seeking smart, eco-friendly options, and visitors to the booth will learn how products within Rheem's portfolio meet and exceed those expectations. Additionally, by participating in IBS, Rheem aims to inspire environmentally conscious choices among consumers, empowering them to make informed decisions about their home comfort systems.

Innovative products on display include:

Rheem® Heating & Cooling

Rheem® Endeavor™ Line Classic Plus® Series 80% Gas Furnace (R802V): Delivering reliable comfort and exceptional value, this Rheem unit saves homeowners money with energy efficient performance while also providing excellent durability for long-term peace of mind. Two-stage heating operation and variable speed motor technology ensure a steady stream of just-right heated airflow to maintain homeowner comfort while providing superior humidity control, and quieter sound levels. The unit features smart controls with the latest in sensor technology, an EcoNet® monitoring system and built-in Bluetooth® connectivity.

Rheem® Endeavor™ Line Classic Plus® Series Universal Heat Pump (RD17AZ): Providing a more versatile solution, Rheem's Endeavor side-discharge universal heat pump creates consistent comfort season after season. Its super-efficient technology lowers energy bills, while its excellent durability helps keep the homeowner's mind at ease. The RD17AZ heat pump is designed with acoustics in mind, featuring sound-dampening elements to ensure that as efficiency goes up, sound levels stay low. The EcoNet® Enabled heat pump system is part of Rheem's Sound & Space Constraint series of solutions, which are products ideal for any installation including small spaces focused on reducing noise and increasing energy efficiency. The unit features an industry-leading warranty and built-in Bluetooth® connectivity so users can receive alerts delivered directly to their phone with the EcoNet®1 app capabilities. The ENERGY STAR® certified2 Rheem RD17AZ was selected as one of 2024's most efficient heat pumps, even in cold climates, and works with nearly any HVAC system option or as a Universal Replacement with minimal alterations required3.

Rheem® Endeavor™ Line Classic Series iM Heat Pump (RP16AZ): Rheem RP16AZ heat pump provides a more versatile solution for consistent comfort, season after season, while reducing environmental impact. Super-efficient heat pump technology keeps utility bills low while maximum durability provides peace of mind, along with a 10-year warranty. The unit is 100% EcoNet® enabled meaning it operates with the easy-to-use EcoNet Smart Thermostat, which optimizes system performance and provides a new level of protection and precision comfort. Plus, users can control their thermostat from anywhere via the EcoNet app.

Rheem® Water Heating

Rheem® ProTerra® Hybrid Electric Water Heater: One of the smartest and most efficient water heaters on the market, Rheem ProTerra Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater provides savings with federal tax credits up to $2,000 and local utility rebates. Boasting impressive efficiency, the ENERGY STAR® certified water heater lowers operating costs significantly, with up to a $491 reduction in annual energy bills. It outperforms most standard electric water heaters by delivering hot water faster and offers the widest ambient operation range in its class, 37-145 F. The unit also allows time-of-use scheduling and energy usage tracking through EcoNet® Wi-Fi technology system that connects directly to a mobile phone.

Rheem® RTGH Series Super High Efficiency Condensing Tankless Gas Water Heaters: Sustainability and efficiency are at the forefront of these tankless water heaters. The RTGH Series condensing units offer uncompromised performance while using up to 34% less energy respectively, than a standard residential 50-gallon tank water heater. New convenient features include built-in Rheem EcoNet® Wi-Fi (on select models) for real-time alerts, leak detection, access to energy and water usage reports and more. The new modern design of the RTGH Series is both smaller and lighter than previous models. With industry-leading side and front minimum clearance requirements, the Rheem units are ideal for safe and flexible installation in tight spaces, including closets.

Rheem® Maximus™: Designed to give homeowners maximum efficiency and powerful performance, Maximus is an easy-to-install water heater that comes with MaxMode™ and smart features. MaxMode™ gives the water heater the boost it needs to keep up when demand is high, producing up to 15% more hot water, so even with houseguests, homeowners are covered. The water heater was created with a powerful, yet efficient burner that helps it outperform, so there's no need to choose between sustainability goals and enjoying hot water. With integrated Wi-Fi and the EcoNet® app, homeowners can enjoy complete control, and adjust the water temperature or set Vacation / Away or MaxMode. Additionally, alerts help homeowners to know when the water heater needs service.

Eemax®

Eemax® HomeAdvantage II™: An Eemax line of tankless electric water heaters, the HomeAdvantage II units deliver endless hot water to a whole house or for point-of-use applications. With a tankless water heater, homeowners can enjoy back-to-back showers where the last shower is just as warm as the first. With multiple install options, users can eliminate long pipe runs and wait time by installing a tankless water heater near a hot water fixture or installing in a central location to deliver hot water to fixtures around the home.

Ruud®

Ruud® Endeavor™ Line Achiever Plus® Series (R962V): Highly efficient and ENERGY STAR® certified, the Ruud Endeavor Line Achiever Plus Series is EcoNet® enabled and operates with the easy-to-use EcoNet Smart Thermostat. The thermostat optimizes system performance and provides a new level of protection and precision comfort with features such as sensor technology, control from anywhere in the world with the EcoNet app and alerts directly to a smart phone. The insulated cabinet and truly variable speed airflow technology allows for one of the quietest and coziest furnaces available.

WeatherKing®

WeatherKing® Versus™ Line (WP14AZ): The WeatherKing Versus Line WP14AZ Heat Pump features efficient and quiet operation with reduced emissions, so homeowners can watch their utility bills go down while remaining content. Additionally, efficient home comfort shouldn't be noisy and WP14AZ is designed with acoustics in mind and sound-dampening features to bring quiet comfort.

With a commitment to unveiling cutting-edge products, highlighting sustainability and engaging with builders, architects and designers, IBS provides Rheem and its family of brands the opportunity to showcase solutions for homeowners while also celebrating the spirit of innovation that defines the company.

For more information on Rheem products, please visit www.rheem.com.

About Rheem®

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovative products that save energy and support a more sustainable future. Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd. of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Ruud®, Friedrich®, Raypak®, Sure Comfort®, WeatherKing®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Intergas®, Splendid®, Solahart®, EverHot®, and MHG™, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

1 Wi-Fi broadband internet connection required. Download the EcoNet® App from the App Store® or Google Play® to set up your EcoNet Smart Thermostat. Receipt of notifications depend on home Wi-Fi set up.

2 When installed as part of complete, qualifying AHRI-matched, Rheem EcoNet® Enabled system.

3 Coil only – with TXV, with minimum alterations.

SOURCE Rheem