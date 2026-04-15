IBG Business Signals Strong 2026 M&A Momentum with Series of High-Value Closings in Q1

DENVER, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IBG Business, a national, award-winning M&A and business sales firm, announces the successful closing of multiple high-impact transactions across the industrial and service sectors, further cementing its role as a catalyst for middle-market growth. These deals reflect the company's ongoing commitment to help business owners in valuing and selling their companies at the optimum time, for maximum value.

Recent Completed Transactions:

Deal 1: In a milestone January closing, IBG Managing Director Jim Kuykendall facilitated the $45 million sale of Mega Corp to Federal-Signal's Ground Force division. The deal highlights IBG's ability to navigate complex, high-valuation exits in the industrial space.

Deal 2: IBG's Keeton and Matt Frye served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Holder's Total Security, in their ownership transition led by existing management and external investors.

While new facility construction often dominates the news, the seamless transition of established enterprises remains the backbone of the U.S. economy. IBG Business continues to bridge the gap between legacy owners and the next generation of strategic investors.

"IBG understands that the sale of your business is more than a financial transaction—it is the culmination of your hard work, your vision, and your legacy. Our sole focus is representing business owners, and we bring the full experience of our national team to each engagement. IBG's professionals combine decades of sell-side transaction expertise with a personalized, confidential process to ensure the best outcome for you and your business." - Tim Atwell, IBG Business, Managing Partner

For additional information, contact IBG Business.

About IBG Business

Founded in 1986, IBG Business is a leading Mergers & Acquisitions advisor serving business owners in the sale and purchase of privately held middle-market companies. The IBG team has advised on over 1,200 successful transactions from coast to coast, with 10 principal offices across the US.

Twitter: https://x.com/ibgbusiness

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ibg-business-services/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Ibgbusiness

SOURCE IBG Business