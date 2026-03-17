Mark Travis Joins the IBG Business Leadership Team

DENVER, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IBG Business, an award-winning M&A advisory firm, announces that Mark Travis has joined the firm's leadership team as its newest Principal and Managing Partner. Mr. Travis is the founder of Skylight Intermediaries, a Certified Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Advisor, and manages IBG's New York office.

Mark Travis brings 20 years of mergers & acquisitions experience, helping business owners maximize value. He works closely with entrepreneurs, private equity groups, and lower-middle-market companies with annual revenues between $5 million and $150 million, providing strategic guidance at every stage of the transaction process.

Specializing in M&A transactions, succession planning, business valuations, and exit and retirement strategies — Mark applies a disciplined, confidential approach that empowers his clients to negotiate from a position of strength and achieve outcomes aligned with their personal and financial goals. Mark's mission is simple: help clients exit on their terms and move boldly into the next steps in their journeys.

Mark began his professional career as an auditor, a role that demanded precision, discipline, and a deep understanding of operational processes. This groundwork fueled his passion for the fast-paced, analytical, and relationship-driven M&A world. Serving clients across manufacturing, wholesale distribution, professional services, and more, he leads with integrity, earning trust through principled decision-making and natural leadership.

Living in the central region of New York State has given Mark the opportunity to develop a deep, lifelong appreciation for the natural world. He is an Adirondack 46er and has thru-hiked the Northville–Placid Trail, experiences that strengthened both his love for the wilderness and his respect for the challenges and rewards of long-distance hiking. These journeys have taught him patience, resilience, and the value of preparation.

Mark especially enjoys finding new experiences to share with friends and family, whether that means exploring a new trail, traveling to distant lands, or simply spending time together. Always looking ahead to his next goal, he hopes to someday thru-hike the Appalachian Trail. For Mark, adventure is not just about reaching a destination, but about the people, memories, and sense of connection that come from the journey.

Over the years, I've had the opportunity to own, operate, and advise businesses, which gives me a practical understanding of the challenges business owners face. I focus on helping owners make informed decisions, navigate complex processes, and ultimately position their businesses for outcomes that reflect the true value of what they've built. - Mark Travis, Principal, Managing Partner - Eastern / Mid Atlantic, IBG Business

For additional information, contact IBG Business.

About IBG Business

Founded in 1986, IBG Business is a leading Mergers & Acquisitions advisor serving business owners in the sale and purchase of privately held middle-market companies. The IBG team has advised on over 1,200 successful transactions from coast to coast, with 10 principal offices across the US.

Website: https://ibgbusiness.com/

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SOURCE IBG Business