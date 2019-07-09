IBM Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Comprehensive Private Cloud Offering, IBM Cloud Private

"IBM Cloud Private consists of a three-layer software platform bundled with value-added tools," said Karyn Price, Senior Industry Analyst for Cloud Computing. "It includes a core operational services layer, a management and an orchestration layer that manages infrastructure, containers, applications, and workloads across a variety of clouds and clusters. This layer includes the new IBM Multicloud Manager, which manages Kubernetes clusters in several infrastructures, handles application-centric container and improves visibility, governance and automation. The third enterprise content catalog layer is a differentiator, as it provides the enterprise with services such as IBM and open source middleware, as well as data, analytics, and AI software."

The platform's bundled solutions include IBM Cloud Automation Manager, which automates management and orchestration tasks for the private cloud infrastructure. IBM Microclimate is a development environment that facilitates complete application development and deployment within the private cloud. Meanwhile, IBM Transformation Advisor, a data and analytics-driven application modernization tool, ingests information about a business's current environment, and recommends the best ways to modernize the application. Lastly, Vulnerability Advisor tool continually scans disk images, assesses vulnerabilities and security policy violations, suggests best practice improvements, and can take proactive corrective action.

IBM stands out for the high level of support it provides for containers across multiple infrastructures, applying policy-based governance across clusters. While most competitors can support container deployment within their private cloud environments, IBM can also handle cluster life cycle management and policy-based governance for container clusters in multiple infrastructures, including IBM Spectrum, Z, or Power Systems. It helps meet the needs of the customers that are taking a 'container first' approach to new application development and are deploying clusters in a hybrid environment.

"Since the product launch, many fortunate 500 enterprise customers have started adopting IBM Cloud Private, and it has been one of the company's fastest growing software offerings," noted Price. "Its inclusive services and focus on containers give it a distinct competitive edge in the market, and has positioned it for greater market adoption."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

