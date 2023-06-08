Ibogaine by David Dardashti Provides Successful Treatment for Childhood and Adolescent Trauma with Pure Ibogaine Therapy

MIAMI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibogaine by David Dardashti , a leading provider of ibogaine therapy from its treatment center in Mexico's Riviera Maya, is proud to highlight its proven and continued success in treating childhood trauma using their specialized ibogaine treatment protocols.

Rabbi David Dardashti is a researcher, scholar and holistic healer, with over 30 years studying natural treatments, therapeutic practices, Kabbalah and philosophy. He has leveraged his great success as a Miami commercial real estate developer into his passion for helping others with his treatment center in Playa del Carmen Mexico and his popular YouTube channel, which shares hundreds of personal testimonials and stories about people's experiences with ibogaine. Pure Ibogaine, administered by an experienced professional such as the team at Ibogaine by David Dardashti, can help reach the root of a deeply repressed childhood trauma, allowing the individual to bring the memory to the forefront, acknowledge that it occurred in the past (and is over) and complete the work of releasing themselves from its controlling influence on their lives.

With a strong commitment to helping individuals heal from the long-lasting effects of childhood trauma, Ibogaine by David Dardashti focuses its experience on the widespread issue of childhood trauma to be able to definitively treat the root cause, and provide a beacon of hope for those seeking transformative and lasting recovery.

"Childhood trauma can have a profound impact on an individual's mental, emotional, and physical well-being, often leading to conditions such as anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)," says founder, Rabbi David Dardashti.

"These traumas can disrupt healthy brain development and hinder the ability to form secure social attachments and navigate interactions; to date it's still one of the most witnessed root causes of unwanted behavior in a great majority of individuals we treat."

Drawing on their extensive experience treating severe addiction, anxiety, and a host of neurological conditions, the clinic employs pure ibogaine, refined chemically to 99.9% purity, to craft a medical and precise approach to each individual's needs.

Ibogaine therapy has gained recognition for its ability to address a range of mental health issues, including addiction and depression. However, the unique impact of ibogaine on the brain's neural pathways and neurotransmitters provides an exceptional opportunity for healing deep-rooted childhood traumas.

Through these carefully tailored treatment protocols, Ibogaine by David Dardashti provides a safe and supportive environment for individuals to explore and process repressed memories and emotions related to childhood trauma. The therapy sessions offered by the ibogaine treatment center often result in cathartic experiences, allowing individuals to confront and release deeply buried traumas. The therapy stimulates neuroplasticity, enabling clients to gain new perspectives on their past experiences, reframe their understanding, and foster lasting emotional healing.

The success of Ibogaine by David Dardashti in treating childhood trauma stems from the expertise and compassion of their highly trained medical professionals, including their renowned founder, Rabbi David Dardashti.

With a deep understanding of trauma and addiction, David has developed protocols that prioritize individualized care and safety throughout the healing journey. Ibogaine by David Dardashti ensures that each client receives personalized attention and comprehensive support, empowering them to break free from the cycle of trauma and create a brighter future.

