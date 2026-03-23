iboss Launches AI-Powered CASB to Secure the Vibe Code Era

Signatureless CASB discovers, risk-scores, and controls any cloud application — including apps built seconds ago — with real-time DOM-level policy enforcement and full GenAI conversation capture

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference -- iboss, the AI-powered SASE platform trusted by the world's most security-conscious enterprises and government agencies, today announced the iboss AI-Powered Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) — a fundamentally new approach to cloud application security designed for the Vibe Code era, where millions of AI-generated applications are being created daily and legacy CASB architectures cannot keep pace.

The explosion of "vibe coding" — where non-developers use generative AI to build functional cloud applications in minutes — has broken the traditional CASB model. Legacy vendors rely on fixed databases of known applications requiring manual updates, and API-based security strategies cannot protect against apps that were created minutes ago with no API to connect to. The iboss AI-Powered CASB eliminates these dependencies entirely.

"The era of the app catalog is over," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Our AI-Powered CASB reads fully-rendered page content, identifies every file upload field, every form, every share button, and dynamically controls them in real time. We protect from the network to the app — whether that application was built by a Fortune 500 company or vibe-coded into existence thirty seconds ago."

Key capabilities of the iboss AI-Powered CASB include:

Signatureless Discovery with Dual Risk Scoring: ML algorithms analyze traffic patterns to identify any application — including zero-day and vibe-coded apps — with separate scoring for application legitimacy and data loss potential.

ML algorithms analyze traffic patterns to identify any application — including zero-day and vibe-coded apps — with separate scoring for application legitimacy and data loss potential. Real-Time DOM-Level App Controls: Dynamic inspection and manipulation of fully-rendered page content — including TypeScript vibe-coded apps — to disable file uploads, prevent paste operations, remove share buttons, enforce tenant restrictions, and apply DLP policies to any application without signatures or API integrations.

Dynamic inspection and manipulation of fully-rendered page content — including TypeScript vibe-coded apps — to disable file uploads, prevent paste operations, remove share buttons, enforce tenant restrictions, and apply DLP policies to any application without signatures or API integrations. GenAI Conversation Capture and DLP: Full monitoring and recording of AI chat interactions across ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, Grok, and Claude with real-time DLP enforcement preventing sensitive data from reaching AI platforms.

Full monitoring and recording of AI chat interactions across ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, Grok, and Claude with real-time DLP enforcement preventing sensitive data from reaching AI platforms. Shadow AI and Embedded AI Discovery: Signatureless identification of all AI services including shadow AI tools and AI capabilities embedded within non-AI applications, with unified signal intelligence from inline, API, and endpoint sources.

iboss was recently recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for SASE, where the report cited iboss's AI-native architecture — described as "embedded from inception" — and specifically classified iboss as an Outperformer for its signatureless CASB detection and GenAI security monitoring. iboss is rated 4.8 out of 5.0 on Gartner Peer Insights.

iboss will demonstrate the AI-Powered CASB live at RSA Conference 2026, Booth #6359, including building an application using AI in real time and showing iboss controlling it within seconds. To schedule a private demonstration, contact [email protected] or visit www.iboss.com.

About iboss

iboss is the AI-powered SASE platform delivering complete cloud security through a single unified platform including SWG, DLP, AI-Powered CASB, GenAI Protection, ZTNA, SSPM, and SD-WAN. The patented containerized architecture uses software-based containerization to provide per-customer isolation within its multi-tenant cloud infrastructure. Backed by 230+ patents, 100+ global PoPs, and 99.999% availability. For more information, visit www.iboss.com.

SOURCE iboss