iboss Recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)

iboss Demonstrates Strong Performance in Cloud Access Security Broker, Highlighting Innovation in AI-Powered CASB and GenAI Data Protection

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iboss, the leader in AI-powered Zero Trust SASE, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB). The report evaluates 14 leading CASB solutions on key capabilities, emerging features, and business criteria, helping organizations make more informed cloud security investment decisions.

As organizations continue expanding their use of SaaS, IaaS, remote work, and generative AI, CASB has become an increasingly important layer in modern cloud security strategies. CASB solutions help organizations extend security policies to cloud environments, improve visibility into cloud usage, protect sensitive data, enforce access controls, and support compliance requirements.

The iboss AI-Powered CASB, delivered as part of the iboss AI-Powered SASE Platform, is designed for organizations seeking unified cloud application visibility, data protection, and access control across SaaS and GenAI services. The platform combines SWG, ZTNA, DLP, SSPM, browser isolation, and SD-WAN within a single architecture. CASB capabilities include signatureless shadow IT discovery, application and data-sensitivity risk scoring, AI-driven content classification, UEBA, API inspection, and real-time prompt inspection for GenAI tools.

Organizations using iboss benefit from stronger visibility into cloud and AI activity, improved protection against data exposure, and more consistent enforcement of security and compliance policies across distributed environments. IT and security teams gain clearer insight into application usage, faster identification of risk, and a more unified approach to securing SaaS, GenAI, and user activity without adding operational complexity. This results in reduced security gaps, simplified administration, and stronger protection for modern cloud-first environments.

"With the vast number of vibe-coded apps being created today, legacy signature-based CASB that rely on fixed sized databases are no longer effective. Our approach to CASB ensures organizations can prevent data loss within apps that were created minutes ago using a simple AI prompt. iboss is focused on protecting organizations in the Vibe-Coded AI Era," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss.

The GigaOm Radar Report reinforces iboss' position in a market that increasingly values unified platforms, faster innovation, and stronger protection for SaaS and AI-driven environments.

About iboss

iboss is the AI-Powered SASE Platform. iboss ingests deep signals across endpoint, network, and content, with built-in AI that surfaces the insights that security, networking, data protection, and executive teams need most. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Browser Isolation, and SD-WAN. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and thousands of organizations worldwide, iboss protects users everywhere they work.

For more information, visit www.iboss.com.

SOURCE iboss