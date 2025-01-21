Ibrahim Gokcen joins Avathon as chief business officer, expands company's industrial AI leadership

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avathon, provider of the leading AI platform for industrial operations, has expanded its executive leadership team by naming Ibrahim Gokcen Chief Business Officer.

"We are well on our way to developing an Industrial AI platform that grows with companies through the next 50 years of innovations. Part of making that promise a reality is growing our team to ensure we have the leadership we need to bring the promise of Industrial AI to the companies that need it the most," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon. "Ibrahim's deep knowledge of AI and technology in the manufacturing and logistics industries will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow Avathon."

Gokcen most recently was the Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Aon, where he led data & AI governance, launching client-facing risk and workforce AI and analytics products. As Chief Technology Officer of Schneider Electric Digital, he re-architected key business capabilities on a modern API-first cloud platform and built enabling technology for new IoT- and AI-powered SaaS offerings. He also served as Chief Digital Officer at A.P. Moller-Maersk, and he has held leadership positions at General Electric and other AI- and tech-forward companies. Gokcen has a PhD in AI and is the co-inventor of three patents.

"I have worked with Pervinder Johar for quite a while, and I'm excited to be joining him in bringing industrial AI innovation to the most critical and complex problems faced by industry today," Gokcen said.

Avathon has also added two vice presidents. Ankur Gupta has joined Avathon as Vice President of Data Science, leading the development of new AI-enabled solutions and technology that power the Industrial AI platform. In addition to his past work as Principle of PM Tech at Amazon Web Services (AWS) he has served in senior management roles at HP, TikTok, i2, Manhattan Associates and Flipkart. Ankur has extensive expertise in global logistics, supply chain digital transformation, productivity improvement, and economic value analysis.

Thirumalai Krishnan is Avathon's new Vice President of Professional Services, overseeing global delivery and support of the company's AI-enabled solutions. Krishnan is an expert in driving customer adoption, translating business goals to customer success and value, and leading large-scale relationship-driven projects. His previous roles include leadership positions at Oracle, IBM, JDA Software, e2open, Steelwedge and Blume Global, where he served as Vice President of Professional Services.

About Avathon

Avathon, a leader in Industrial AI, extends the life of critical infrastructure while advancing the journey toward full autonomy. Avathon's Industrial AI platform empowers commercial and government customers with scalable, secure, and value-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and resilience across heavy industry.

