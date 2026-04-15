IBRX Investor Alert: ImmunityBio Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Violated FDA Drug Rules: Levi & Korsinsky

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: May 26, 2026. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) securities class action must file a motion by this date.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between January 19, 2026 and March 24, 2026. IBRX shares fell $1.98 per share, or 21%, after the FDA determined that the Company's promotional communications were false or misleading. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), any investor who purchased IBRX securities during the class period and suffered losses may apply to be appointed lead plaintiff. In the ImmunityBio action, the court will evaluate motions filed by May 26, 2026 and select the applicant with the largest financial interest in the case who is otherwise typical and adequate. The lead plaintiff selects the law firm that will represent the entire class and has direct oversight of litigation strategy.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

You do not need to be the lead plaintiff to recover money. All class members who purchased IBRX stock between January 19, 2026 and March 24, 2026 and lost money are automatically included in any recovery.

There is no minimum loss required. Courts evaluate the largest financial interest, but any investor may apply.

Serving as lead plaintiff costs nothing out of pocket. Attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from any recovery, and only after court approval.

Lead plaintiffs do not typically testify at trial. Most securities class actions settle before trial, and the lead plaintiff's primary role is oversight of the litigation.

You may apply individually or as a group of investors acting together.

If you do not wish to serve as lead plaintiff, no action is required at this time to preserve your right to participate in any future recovery.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of this litigation. In the ImmunityBio case, investors who purchased shares based on promotional statements the FDA has since called false or misleading may have significant claims." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Post-Deadline Procedures

After May 26, 2026, the court will review all competing motions and appoint the lead plaintiff, typically within 30 to 60 days. The appointed lead plaintiff and lead counsel will then direct the case through discovery, motion practice, and toward resolution. Class members who did not file motions retain full rights to participate in any settlement or judgment.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff status remain "absent class members." Absent class members are bound by any judgment or settlement but retain the right to object to proposed settlements and to submit claims for their pro rata share of any recovery. No action is required before the deadline to preserve these rights.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the IBRX Lawsuit

Q: What is the IBRX lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is May 26, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before May 26, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What do IBRX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What court was the IBRX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP