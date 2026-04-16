IBRX Lawsuit Alleges Chairman Allegedly Concealed Drug Limitation Risks - ImmunityBio Investors Face Losses Following Chairman Allegedly Concealed Drug Limitation Risks: SueWallSt

The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased IBRX stock between January 19, 2026 and March 24, 2026

Lost money on your ImmunityBio investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

ImmunityBio shareholders lost $1.98 per share, a 21% decline, after an FDA Warning Letter exposed what the agency called "false or misleading" promotional communications about the Company's lead drug, ANKTIVA. The stock closed at $7.42 on March 24, 2026, down from $9.40 the prior session.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action contends that when the Company's Executive Chairman appeared on a nationally broadcast podcast on January 19, 2026, he possessed knowledge that should have prevented the statements he made. ANKTIVA was approved solely for a specific type of bladder cancer. According to the complaint, bladder cancers represented only an estimated 4.2% of new cancer cases in 2025. Yet promotional communications characterized the drug as capable of treating "all cancers" and described it as a "Cancer Therapeutic Vaccine." The FDA later determined these characterizations were false.

The complaint charges that the Company knew ANKTIVA's clinical trial, QUILT-3.032, was a single-arm study in only 77 patients, with a 62% complete response rate and no interpretable disease-free survival data. The cohort evaluating ANKTIVA as a single agent was stopped early for futility. Despite these limitations, public communications allegedly presented the drug as a near-universal cancer cure.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The action alleges several indicators that should have constrained public statements about ANKTIVA's capabilities:

ANKTIVA's FDA approval was limited to BCG-unresponsive, high-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with CIS, a narrow indication

The single-agent cohort (Cohort C) of the pivotal trial was terminated for futility, meaning ANKTIVA alone showed insufficient efficacy

The drug's approved route of administration was intravesical only, yet promotional materials depicted subcutaneous injection

No clinical data existed supporting claims that ANKTIVA could prevent cancer or treat lung cancer after checkpoint inhibitor failure

The FDA's prescribing information described ANKTIVA as an IL-15 receptor agonist, not a vaccine, contradicting the claims used in the Company's promotional materials

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

As alleged in the complaint, the gap between what was known internally and what was communicated publicly is central to this securities action. The Company's own prescribing information and clinical data contradicted the promotional claims. The FDA Warning Letter, dated March 13, 2026, stated these violations were "concerning from a public health perspective" because promotional materials "grossly misrepresent the benefits of Anktiva." The agency further noted the representations were "particularly alarming" regarding unapproved routes of administration.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. The Company's own clinical trial data and FDA-approved labeling stood in direct contrast to the promotional claims being made to patients and investors alike," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

What Investors Were Not Told

The lawsuit maintains that shareholders purchasing IBRX securities during the Class Period were not informed that the Company's promotional activities violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, that its lead product's capabilities were being materially overstated, or that regulatory action was a foreseeable consequence. When the FDA Warning Letter became public on March 24, 2026, the market corrected sharply.

Act now to protect your rights or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by May 26, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IBRX Lawsuit

Q: When did ImmunityBio allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 19, 2026 to March 24, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through the publicization of an FDA Warning Letter on March 24, 2026, causing a 21% stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the IBRX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges ImmunityBio made materially false or misleading statements regarding ANKTIVA's capabilities, including claims it could treat "all cancers," was a "vaccine" for cancer, and could be administered subcutaneously, when clinical data and FDA-approved labeling contradicted each of these representations.

Q: What do IBRX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my IBRX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:\

SueWallSt\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com