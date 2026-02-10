IBS 2026: Panasonic to Showcase New ERV, Ventilation, and Whole-Home Products and Host Educational Sessions to Equip Builders and HVAC Pros for Today's High-Performance Home Standards

Attendees can experience Panasonic's newest IAQ solutions for cleaner, balanced ventilation – including the Intelli-Balance® Elite and Elite Plus+ Series – and gain practical insight into evolving industry trends through expert-led learning sessions.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year at the 2026 NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS), Panasonic Eco Systems North America will display its latest suite of future-ready indoor air quality solutions that enable builders to deliver a new level of home comfort and build quality, including the Intelli-Balance® Elite and Elite Plus+ Series of energy recovery ventilators (ERVs), WhisperGreen® Select ventilation fans and OASYS™ Whole Home Air Quality Management Solution.

At Panasonic's booth (Booth #W3913), builders and HVAC professionals can engage directly with the company's innovative IAQ solutions and hear from industry experts on how pros can navigate an evolving construction landscape in a series of breakout educational sessions:

Tuesday, Feb. 17: 11 a.m. Matt Risinger, nationally recognized expert in building science and high-performance construction, and host of The Build Show , will discuss the growing role of ventilation solutions and ERV technology in meeting tighter codes, higher performance standards, and rising homeowner expectations for modern, energy-efficient homes – while highlighting practical implementation strategies.



2 p.m.: Curtis Lawson, Principal for CRAFTED Custom Homes + Renovations and builder of Panasonic OASYS Concept Home explains how OASYS transforms energy performance through sustainability while delivering the installation simplicity builders need.





Wednesday, Feb 18: 11: a.m.: Gord Cooke, award-winning engineer and partner at Construction Instruction will speak on the practical role of ERVs in modern building science and how they help builders deliver more comfortable, durable, high-performance homes.



On display will be the new Intelli-Balance® Elite+ Series, which efficiently exchanges heat in temperatures as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit, achieving an impressive 90 percent sensible recovery efficiency (SRE) rating and reduced cubic feet per minute (CFM) loss at static pressure. Built for year-round performance regardless of climate, these advanced ERVs continuously exchange stale indoor air with fresh, filtered air while recovering energy to cut heating and cooling loads. Each unit is engineered to meet American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Standard 62.2 and current building standards, supporting code compliance, healthier indoor environments, and long-term energy savings. The Intelli-Balance® Elite Plus+ ERV – Any Climate will be available in the new product zone (Booth #W60), located in the West Hall E/F Lobby. All other models will be on display at Panasonic's booth.

In addition to its latest ERVs, Panasonic will display WhisperGreen® Select, an award-winning series of high-performance fans engineered for energy efficiency and smart home integration. Featuring designer styling, customizable lighting options, and Wi-Fi connectivity, the fans deliver a quiet, reliable performance while automatically managing indoor humidity and air quality for healthier, more comfortable homes.

Building on its commitment to whole-home comfort and performance, Panasonic will also showcase the OASYS™ Whole Home Air Quality Management Solution, a first-of-its-kind whole-home HVAC and indoor air quality solution designed for modern, high-performance homes. Unlike conventional systems that separate heating, cooling, and ventilation, the OASYS™ system combines mini-splits ductless heat pumps, an ERV, and distribution ducting into one network with ventilation, heating, and cooling operating as needed. This results in greater energy savings and offers builders a pathway to net-zero readiness with simple installation. With OASYS™, professionals can confidently deliver homes with superior comfort, fresher air, balanced humidity, and consistent temperature control throughout.

These award-winning solutions will be displayed at Booth #W3913 alongside Panasonic's lineup of new and existing ERVs and ventilation solutions, which include:

WhisperFit DC ® with Bluetooth ® Speakers: Designed for comfort and efficiency, these high-performance fans offer premium sound, smart connectivity, and advanced indoor ventilation. Installation is trouble-free for new builds or renovations, easily enhancing indoor air quality and energy-efficiency in high-humidity spaces.





Designed for comfort and efficiency, these high-performance fans offer premium sound, smart connectivity, and advanced indoor ventilation. Installation is trouble-free for new builds or renovations, easily enhancing indoor air quality and energy-efficiency in high-humidity spaces. BalancedHome ® Elite+ ERV Series: Ideal for single-family homes, this advanced ERV system delivers high-performance, balanced ventilation with flexible top or side port configurations for installation versatility. It automatically adjusts to static pressure to maintain consistent airflow, promoting healthier indoor environments, and comfort in all climates.





Ideal for single-family homes, this advanced ERV system delivers high-performance, balanced ventilation with flexible top or side port configurations for installation versatility. It automatically adjusts to static pressure to maintain consistent airflow, promoting healthier indoor environments, and comfort in all climates. Atmosphere In-Line Fans: Ideal for existing systems or ventilating new additions, these fans are engineered to overcome high-static pressure applications, allowing them to move air with unwanted conditions outdoors or transfer desired air between spaces.

Over the past year, Panasonic has earned industry recognition for its leadership in ventilation and ERVs, including Green Builder Media's 2025 Sustainable Brand Leader in the ventilation category for the second consecutive year. The BalancedHome® Elite and Elite+ series were named to Qualified Remodeler's 100 Most Requested Products as well as earning a spot on Green Builder Media's Sustainable Products of the Year in the IAQ category, and WhisperGreen® Select received recognition in the ProBuilder MVP Awards as a gold level honoree. Panasonic OASYS™ was also recognized by ProBuilder as a silver level honoree and received a Green Builder Media 2025 Eco-Leader honorable mention.

Exhibition: Panasonic solutions will be on display for the duration of the expo from Tuesday, Feb. 17 - Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

Panasonic solutions will be on display for the duration of the expo from Tuesday, Feb. 17 - Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 Location: Booth W3913, West Hall, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

For more information about Panasonic indoor air quality solutions, visit: https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/

