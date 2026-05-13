Panasonic Expands Award-Winning Men's Grooming Lineup with ARC5 PRO 5-Blade Electric Razor

New Premium Shaver Showcases Japanese Design and Craftsmanship and Introduces Advanced Blade Technology for up to 50% More Efficient Shaving

NEWARK, N.J., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company today announced the launch of the ARC5 PRO 5–Blade Men's Electric Razor, the newest addition to its premium Personal Care portfolio. Building on the legacy of the award–winning ARC5 series, the ARC5 PRO introduces advanced innovations designed to enhance shaving efficiency, helping users achieve a closer, smoother, and more comfortable shave with less effort.

Panasonic ARC5

"As a leader in grooming technology, Panasonic continues to advance the category with solutions designed around real user needs," said Anthony Hanna, Group Manager, Personal Care, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "By listening closely to our customers, we focused on meaningfully improving the shaving experience, transforming it from a chore into a daily ritual."

Designed and crafted in Japan, the ARC5 PRO reflects Panasonic's heritage of precision engineering and craftsmanship, beginning with its blades. Drawing on the long tradition of Japanese sword making, the ARC5 PRO uses high-grade Japanese stainless steel, meticulously tempered and inspected for optimal quality. The result is exceptional power, precision, and durability, bringing timeless Japanese craftsmanship into a modern grooming tool.

The ARC5 PRO's new advanced five–blade shaving system is designed to deliver a smoother, more efficient cutting experience. Newly engineered finishing foils feature a unique diagonal pattern that enhances hair capture compared to traditional foils, increasing cutting efficiency by up to 50% compared to previous models*. The blade system also incorporates two thick stubble blades designed to lift and cut longer hairs, offering up to two times greater cutting efficiency on longer beards**

Engineered for power and precision, the ARC5 PRO is driven by a high–performance linear motor delivering up to 70,000 cross–cutting actions per minute, providing consistent power that does not slow, even through dense hair. The updated Intelligent+ Beard Sensor automatically adapts to beard density by scanning 233 times per second and adjusting motor speed in real time, ensuring a smoother, more comfortable shave. Coarser hair is cut easier, while lighter growth areas benefit from reduced irritation.

A flexible shaving head with 20 directions of movement follows the unique contours of the face, neck, and jaw, maintaining close skin contact for exceptional grooming efficiency and comfort. And, the ARC5 PRO retains customer–favorite features including wet or dry operation, up to 45 minutes of cordless shave time on a single charge, and easy maintenance with a fully washable design that rinses clean under running water. The ARC5 PRO with Cleaning + Charging Station (ES-L580WS) further simplifies care, automatically cleaning, drying, and charging the shaver after each use.

The Panasonic ARC5 PRO Electric Razor is available now at www.shop.panasonic.com and Amazon.com with an MSRP of $259.99 (ES-L550WS) and $349.99 with Cleaning + Charging Station (ES-L580WS).

*Testing in house by Panasonic, comparing the cutting performance per blade on ES-L690 (identical to L5 series) with a finishing blade on ES-LS9C.

**Testing in house by Panasonic, in comparison with ES-LV9W (LV9U equivalent model).

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ–based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leader in B2B technology solutions and industrial components that power a smarter, more sustainable world, along with consumer technologies that elevate everyday life and wellbeing. As the primary regional subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Osaka, Japan), the company is advancing human–centric AI, green energy solutions and next–generation manufacturing technologies. Guided by its founding mission to contribute to the progress of society, Panasonic continues to invest deeply in research and development to deliver next–generation solutions across key industries including energy, mobility, avionics and automotive manufacturing. The company is also advancing toward its goal of achieving net–zero emissions across global operations by 2030. For more information on the company's innovations and its vision for the future, visit na.panasonic.com.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America