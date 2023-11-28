iBusiness Funding Unveils LenderAI Prodigy: A Revolutionary Collection of AI Chatbots Transforming SBA Lending for Banks and Credit Unions

News provided by

iBusiness Funding

28 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iBusiness Funding, a leading provider of advanced lending solutions, is proud to announce the launch of LenderAI Prodigy. This feature introduces an innovative collection of AI chatbots inside their flagship end-to-end SBA software solution, LenderAI. The first chatbot iBusiness Funding has implemented helps users navigate the SBA's Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) quickly and accurately. A user can ask the chatbot any SBA-related question, and the bot will respond with the correct answer as per the SOP.  It also cites the specific section it is referencing in the SOP for the user. Originally developed for and successfully utilized internally by iBusiness Funding, it is now available to all LenderAI clients within the new Prodigy feature. This functionality showcases iBusiness Funding's expertise with AI as well as their commitment to testing and refining technology internally before bringing it to the market.

Continue Reading
iBusiness Funding Logo (PRNewsfoto/iBusiness Funding)
iBusiness Funding Logo (PRNewsfoto/iBusiness Funding)

Innovative AI Technology from Internal Use to Client Benefit

"The SOP chatbot was a game changer for our internal teams, enabling us to navigate the complexities of the SBA's SOP with ease. Seeing its impact, we knew it was essential to adapt and offer this powerful tool to our clients," said Justin Levy, CEO of iBusiness Funding. "You can ask the bot things like 'How do I release collateral in loan servicing,' 'Please chart the maximum rates of SBA loans,' or a myriad of other questions that commonly come up when processing SBA loans and get an accurate answer instantly." With its ability to provide fast, reliable answers, this tool significantly reduces the time and effort it takes financial institutions to find information. It is also updated frequently to reflect any updates or changes to the SOP. "Our goal with the first chatbot inside the Prodigy feature is to empower banks and credit unions with a tool that not only saves time but also ensures accuracy and compliance with the latest SOP updates. Our chatbot is future-proof and updated as changes are introduced to the SOP, ensuring our clients have peace of mind knowing that the answers they receive to their questions are always correct," added Mr. Levy.

First in Market and Future Developments

As the first AI tool of its kind in the market, LenderAI Prodigy underscores iBusiness Funding's role as an innovator in the financial technology and artificial intelligence spaces. The next chatbot to be released will provide lenders using LenderAI with a customized chatbot reflecting their own specific credit policies and guidelines that their staff can use internally. This will make it easier than ever for lenders to ensure their employees can quickly and easily understand their own guidelines and policies by relying on a single source of truth. Additional chatbots are in development, promising to further enhance LenderAI's capabilities.

Experience the Transformation

To experience how LenderAI can revolutionize your SBA loan processes, visit https://ibusinessfunding.com/lenderai.

About iBusiness Funding

iBusiness Funding is a leading provider of lending solutions for banks and lenders of all sizes with a specialization in SBA lending. The company is dedicated to streamlining the business lending process to efficiently deliver capital to small and medium-sized businesses. iBusiness Funding has processed over $5 billion in SBA loans to date, and the team processes over 1,000 business loan applications through its platform daily. For more information, visit www.ibusinessfunding.com.

SOURCE iBusiness Funding

Also from this source

iBusiness Funding Launches LenderAI Insights

iBusiness Funding Launches LenderAI Insights

iBusiness Funding, LLC, a leader in innovative lending solutions such as LenderAI and Lending as a Service (LaaS), is thrilled to unveil their...
IBUSINESS FUNDING LAUNCHES "24 FOR '24" PROMOTION TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESS LENDING

IBUSINESS FUNDING LAUNCHES "24 FOR '24" PROMOTION TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESS LENDING

iBusiness Funding, LLC, a leading provider of innovative lending solutions, including LenderAI and Lending as a Service (LaaS), is pleased to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.