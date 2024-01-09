ICANN ANNOUNCES GRANT PROGRAM TO SPUR INNOVATION

ICANN

09 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Program will fund projects that support a secure, globally accessible Internet

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the nonprofit organization that coordinates the Domain Name System (DNS), announced today the ICANN Grant Program, which will make millions of dollars in funding available to develop projects that support the growth of a single, open and globally interoperable Internet. ICANN is opening an application cycle for the first $10 million in grants in March 2024.

Internet connectivity continues to increase worldwide, particularly in developing countries. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), an estimated 5.3 billion of the world's population use the Internet as of 2022, a growth rate of 6.1% over 2021. The Grant Program will support this next phase of global Internet growth by fostering an inclusive and transparent approach to developing stable, secure Internet infrastructure solutions that support the Internet's unique identifier systems.

"With the rapid evolution of emerging technologies, businesses and security models, it is critical that the Internet's unique identifier systems continue to evolve," said Sally Costerton, Interim President and CEO, ICANN. "The ICANN Grant Program offers a new avenue to further those efforts by investing in projects that are committed to and support ICANN's vision of a single, open and globally interoperable Internet that fosters inclusion amongst a broad, global community of users."

ICANN expects to begin accepting grant applications on 25 March 2024. The application window will remain open until 24 May 2024. A complete list of eligibility criteria can be found at: https://icann.org/grant-program.

Once the application window closes, all applications are subject to admissibility and eligibility checks. An Independent Application Assessment Panel will review admissible and eligible applications and the tentative timeline to announce the grantees of the first cycle is in January of 2025.

Potential applicants will have several opportunities to learn more about the Call for Proposals and ask ICANN Grant Program staff members questions through question-and-answer webinar sessions in the coming months. For more information on the program, including eligibility and submission requirements, the ICANN Grant Program Applicant Guide is available at
https://icann.org/grant-program.

About ICANN
ICANN's mission is to help ensure a stable, secured and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world.

ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

L'ICANN annonce un programme d'aide financière pour promouvoir l'innovation

L'ICANN annonce un programme d'aide financière pour promouvoir l'innovation

La Société pour l'attribution des noms de domaine et des numéros sur Internet (ICANN), l'organisation à but non lucratif en charge de la coordination ...
LA ICANN ANUNCIA SU PROGRAMA DE SUBVENCIONES PARA IMPULSAR LA INNOVACIÓN

LA ICANN ANUNCIA SU PROGRAMA DE SUBVENCIONES PARA IMPULSAR LA INNOVACIÓN

En el día de hoy, la Corporación para la Asignación de Nombres y Números en Internet (ICANN), organización sin fines de lucro que coordina el Sistema ...
