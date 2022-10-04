ICD to Join American Honda, MetLife, Kyriba in AFP Session

Highlights Best Practices, Modern Tech for Cash and Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury professionals looking for modern technologies and best practice approaches for managing cash and investments can attend a panel discussion with American Honda, MetLife, ICD and Kyriba at this month's annual conference of the Association for Financial Professionals in Philadelphia, announces ICD, an independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. The session, "Modernizing Liquidity and Investments for a Resilient Treasury," will be held on Monday, October 24 at 8:30 am at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

"We've seen a significant uptick in new clients onboarding ICD Portal, getting the technology in place as yields in money market funds rise with each rate hike," says Sebastian Ramos, Executive Vice President, Global Trading and Products at ICD. "Companies are not only onboarding ICD Portal, but they are also integrating their systems with other modern technologies for optimal visibility around their cash and investments."

In the first half of the year, ICD saw nearly a three-fold increase year-over-year in new clients. Eighty percent of its clients have integrated ICD Portal with other treasury systems to optimize visibility and streamline workflow. At its AFP booth #601, ICD will demonstrate the various capabilities of its investment technology that provide visibility into cash investments. Capabilities include:

Aggregated position and exposure reporting for a complete picture of investments and risk

Scheduled report generation to provide various parties with timely visibility into portfolios

Personalized and standardized dashboards for quickly accessing key information

Mobile app for monitoring positions, performance and risk, while enabling trade approval on the go

ICD will also present a scheduled in-booth session, "Sharpen Your Vision," on Monday at 3:00 pm to showcase how ICD Portal enhances visibility for managing cash investments. Treasury and finance professionals in attendance will enter a raffle to win a Sonos Roam speaker.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 350 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. We also provide extraordinary, expert service through our Global Trade Desk. For more information about ICD, contact [email protected] or visit icdportal.com.

ICD Media Contact

Zoe Sochor

+1 646.581.3277

[email protected]

SOURCE Institutional Cash Distributors, LLC