Iceland partners with invent.ai to transform inventory and replenishment operations

AI-driven solutions help the UK supermarket chain keep shelves stocked, reduce lost sales and improve store operations

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading frozen food and grocery retailer, Iceland Foods, is transforming the way it manages inventory and replenishment with the help of invent.ai, a global leader in retail inventory optimization and multi-agentic AI.

The move addresses one of retail's most persistent challenges: keeping thousands of SKUs consistently available across a nationwide network of stores and distribution centres. By leveraging invent.ai's AI-powered platform, Iceland Foods can now turn complex sales, supply and demand data into real-time operational actions at scale, ensuring that the right products are in the right place at the right time.

The platform goes beyond traditional forecasting by factoring in seasonal demand, promotions, new product launches and one-off anomalies. It automates replenishment decisions, providing operational teams with optimized stock recommendations that reduce waste, minimize stockouts and maximize sales opportunities.

"AI is giving us the visibility and control we've never had before," said Matt Downes, Supply Chain Director at Iceland Foods. "We can now keep shelves consistently stocked with the products our customers want, reduce lost sales and improve the overall shopping experience across every store and distribution centre."

Invent.ai continuously learns from historical trends and adjusts for lost sales, providing highly accurate forecasts and actionable guidance for every SKU across the network. With product availability overtaking price as the primary loyalty driver among UK grocery shoppers, Iceland Foods can now make faster operational decisions and respond proactively to customer demand changes to improve product availability, enhance customer experience (CX) and maximize sales.

"Our focus is helping retailers translate complex data into tangible business outcomes," said Farid Mohsen, VP of Strategic Accounts at invent.ai. "By optimizing inventory and automating replenishment decisions, we enable retailers to improve efficiency, increase product availability and deliver a better experience for every customer, every day."

This initiative positions Iceland Foods at the forefront of retail innovation in the UK frozen food and grocery market, demonstrating how AI can drive measurable operational improvements while enhancing CX.

The partnership with Iceland Foods follows invent.ai's continued momentum across global retail markets and reflects the growing adoption of AI-driven decisioning across retailers worldwide, as organizations look to improve availability, efficiency and responsiveness in increasingly complex supply chains.

To discover how invent.ai's solutions are transforming inventory management across the retail industry, visit: www.invent.ai.

About Iceland Foods

Iceland Foods is recognised as the UK's leader in frozen food and operates over 1000 stores across the country, together with a multi-award-winning online shopping service. It prides itself on being a convenient and friendly place to do the family's weekly shop, as well as meet everyone's daily top-up shopping needs for fresh, chilled, frozen food and groceries. For more than 20 years Iceland has also offered a unique, free home delivery service for in-store purchases.

About invent.ai

Invent.ai is a multi-agentic AI-decisioning platform that turns retail data into real-time decisions and intelligent actions across inventory, pricing and merchandising. Serving retailers worldwide, invent.ai drives measurable sales, revenue and margin performance while helping organisations navigate dynamic markets and improve operational efficiency.

SOURCE invent.ai