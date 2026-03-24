invent.ai recognized in two Gartner® Market Guides for retail forecasting, allocation & replenishment

The AI-driven retail planning platform empowers retailers to accelerate inventory optimization, drive revenue growth and transform supply chain decision-making

PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invent.ai, a global leader in retail inventory optimization using multi-agentic AI, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in two Gartner® research reports: the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Forecasting, Allocation and Replenishment Solutions: Short Life Cycle Products and the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Forecasting, Allocation and Replenishment Solutions: Long-Life-Cycle Products.

The research by Gartner's Senior Director Analyst, Jonthan Kutner, emphasizes "the movement from static to continuous planning reflects broader changes in data availability and operating rhythms. Retailers now incorporate more frequent signals into short‑interval recalculation cycles. This supports more responsive ordering, allocation and replenishment decisions in categories where the cost of delay can impact availability, waste and profitability."

The inclusion in Gartner's research highlights how invent.ai's platform connects forecasting, allocation and replenishment in a single, intelligent workflow. By analyzing real-time demand signals, predicting customer behavior and identifying opportunities to optimize inventory investment, invent.ai helps retailers unlock fast paths to margin gain and operational transformation.

"The future of retail planning is no longer just forecasting. It's orchestrating decisions across the entire supply chain," said Gurhan Kok, Founder & CEO of invent.ai. "Being recognized in Gartner's research validates our mission to empower retailers with AI-driven planning that accelerates revenue, reduces inefficiencies and transforms inventory management into a strategic advantage."

Key features of invent.ai's AI-driven platform include:

Predictive demand insights: Using advanced machine learning, the platform forecasts demand at a granular level, enabling accurate replenishment planning across channels.

Using advanced machine learning, the platform forecasts demand at a granular level, enabling accurate replenishment planning across channels. Margin optimization: AI identifies inventory allocations that maximize revenue while minimizing excess stock, providing measurable ROI.

AI identifies inventory allocations that maximize revenue while minimizing excess stock, providing measurable ROI. Connected workflows: Planning, allocation and replenishment decisions are fully integrated, reducing manual work and ensuring faster response to market changes.

Planning, allocation and replenishment decisions are fully integrated, reducing manual work and ensuring faster response to market changes. Actionable recommendations: Retailers receive prioritized, data-driven guidance to make decisions that support revenue growth.

Gartner's recognition comes as retailers increasingly prioritize agility, efficiency and revenue generation in their supply chains. By positioning AI as a central enabler of retail planning, invent.ai demonstrates how technology can transform traditional processes into tools for measurable business outcomes.

Invent.ai continues to invest in research and innovation, helping retailers move beyond conventional forecasting toward a future where AI orchestrates inventory decisions end-to-end. This approach allows retailers to operate with confidence, respond to changing demand in real-time and achieve faster, measurable revenue results.

About invent.ai

Invent.ai is a multi-agentic AI-decisioning platform that turns retail data into real-time decisions and intelligent actions across inventory, pricing and merchandising. Serving retailers worldwide, invent.ai drives measurable sales, revenue and margin performance while helping organizations navigate dynamic markets and improve operational efficiency. With SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001 certifications, invent.ai ensures security and data protection across all AI-powered solutions. For more information visit www.invent.ai.

SOURCE invent.ai