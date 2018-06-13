Icelandic Provisions Is The Official Nutrition Sponsor Of The Icelandic National Soccer Team

"KSÍ welcomes Icelandic Provisions as the team's official Nutrition Sponsor for the World Cup in Russia," said Hinrik Ingi Guðbjargarson, KSÍ team chef. "Skyr is the fuel of all Icelanders and represents Iceland's rich food tradition dating back to the 9th Century. Our players not only grew up eating traditional Icelandic skyr, but it continues to be a key a source of nourishment and is essential to our team's nutritional regimen."

With growing excitement since Iceland's thrilling victory in the 2016 Euro Championship, Icelanders and international soccer fans alike have grown to admire the tiny country's team.

"Icelandic Provisions is proud to be the Official Nutrition sponsor for the Icelandic soccer team during their journey to the World Cup," said Steve Platt, CEO of Icelandic Provisions. "Skyr has been at the training table in Iceland since Viking times and is now becoming the go-to snack for American athletes. We invite Americans to join the fun by rooting for the team and of course, eating skyr. Get some tips on how to be an honorary Icelander during the games at www.IcelandicProvisions.com/IAmAnIcelander and support Team Iceland by using the hashtag #IAmAnIcelander."

Icelandic Provisions traditional Icelandic skyr boasts protein ranging from 15-17 grams per 5.3-ounce cup, (protein amounts vary by flavor), is naturally low in sugar, and contains a scant 1.5% fat. Icelandic Provisions is available in a variety of flavors including Plain, Vanilla, Raspberry, Coconut, Key Lime, and Nordic-derived combinations such as Cherry Black Currant, Strawberry Lingonberry, Blueberry Bilberry and Peach Cloudberry. It does not contain artificial preservatives, thickeners, sweeteners, flavors or colors. Icelandic Provisions can be found in the refrigerated section of more than 4,500 retail partners nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.79 - $1.99 for the 5.3-ounce cup.

About Icelandic Provisions

Icelandic Provisions is a company rooted in Iceland that produces traditional Icelandic skyr in North America. Icelandic Provisions skyr is made using heirloom skyr cultures and natural ingredients. It's high in protein, low in fat and mindful in sugar. Icelandic Provisions skyr is made with milk from family-owned farms that abstain from using artificial growth hormones, like rBGH and are located within 100 miles of their production facility. Icelandic Provisions was created in partnership with the oldest and largest dairy co-op in Iceland, MS Dairies. For more information about Icelandic Provisions and to find store locations, please visit www.icelandicprovisions.com.

