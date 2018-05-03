Icertis Strengthens European Footprint with Continued Regional Expansion

The new offices will expand the company's pan-European reach as it meets the hyper-demand for its industry-leading contract management platform. Since January 2017, the company has quadrupled its customer base in Europe and tripled its European-based employees in sales and marketing, professional services, and customer success teams.

The Paris and London offices will serve as regional hubs for Icertis' French and British operations. The company also opened its first multi-lingual customer support center in Sofia to deliver even more value and enhance the support options for European customers. These new offices, along with existing offices in Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Zurich, bring the company's total locations in the region to six.

"Demand for our enterprise-wide approach to contract management has dramatically accelerated in the last year as evidenced by multiple customer wins – including prominent companies like BASF, Daimler, Lufthansa Airplus, Roche and Sanofi," said Martin Mohr, VP of Customer Advocacy and GM of Europe for Icertis. "As companies worldwide, and especially in Europe, continue to digitize their foundation of commerce to better manage increasing business velocity, complex regulatory environments and new competitive threats, the demand for our transformative contract management solution is growing exponentially."

Icertis will be sponsoring the 2018 International Association for Contract and Commercial Management (IACCM) European Conference from May 14 to 16 in Krakow, Poland, and demonstrating the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform.

Icertis will also be showing the ICM platform at the Association of Corporate Counsel Europe Annual Conference from May 20 to 22 in Paris, France, and Seth Nesbitt, CMO of Icertis, will join a panel of legal operations experts to share tips and tricks to take the legal department from a "cost center" to a "center of innovation."

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. Icertis helps companies transform their commercial foundation ensuring compliance, improving governance, mitigating risk and enhancing user productivity, thereby improving the bottom line. The Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used to manage 5+ million contracts by 2+ million subscribers at companies like 3M, Daimler, Microsoft, Roche and Wipro in 40+ languages across 90+ countries. The AI-powered platform allows customers to increase contract velocity and agility, proactively manage entitlements and obligations as well as surface commercial insights and intelligence.

