ICF Awarded $100 Million in Head Start Contracts

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded one new and four re-compete contracts to support Head Start programs across 18 states and the District of Columbia. The contracts, which were awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, have a total combined value of over $100 million and each has a term of five years, including one 11-month base and four 12-month options.

Under the contracts, ICF will provide training and technical assistance to improve services to Head Start grantees to enable them to promote school readiness of children under 5 from low-income families. Created 50 years ago, Head Start is the national commitment to give every child, regardless of circumstances at birth, an opportunity to succeed in school and in life. ICF has supported Head Start programs for more than 15 of those years, providing training and technical assistance to five regions across the country, including 37 states and 175 tribes.

"Head Start helps the most vulnerable children and families break the poverty cycle so they can become successful and thrive," said Mark Lee, ICF senior vice president and public sector lead. "The services and capacity our team builds with Head Start improve the lives of thousands of children and their families. By creating equity for our nation's most vulnerable, we're truly fulfilling our shared purpose to build a more prosperous and resilient world for all."

ICF works with governments and nonprofits to help strengthen communities, families and citizens by delivering evidence-based solutions with measurable impact. This includes providing program and policy services designed to enable positive student and teacher outcomes in early childhood, K-12, postsecondary and adult education.

