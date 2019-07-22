ICF Next Named a Strong Performer Among Loyalty Service Providers

FAIRFAX, Va., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF Next, the integrated marketing and communications services group of ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), announced today that it was named a "Strong Performer" among loyalty service providers by leading global research and advisory firm Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2019.

"Clients are very satisfied with ICF Next's insights services and account teams, offering high praise for its intelligence, consistency and investment in client success," the report stated. One reference shared that [ICF Next] "exceeded our expectations on every count."

The agency was evaluated across multiple criteria and received the highest possible rating in five: loyalty strategy services, customer insights services, privacy and security, account management and change management tools and services.

Earlier in 2019, ICF Next was recognized as a "Leader" in another loyalty report focused on technology platforms, The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Technology Platforms, Q2 2019. The agency believes that placement in both reports underscores its ability to provide both an industry-leading loyalty technology platform as well as strategic guidance and services to clients that establish and enhance the customer experience. ICF Next's loyalty technology, Tally®, drives emotional and behavioral brand loyalty through personalized interactions and powers programs for some of the world's leading hospitality, travel, retail and restaurant brands.

"We are proud of these recent Forrester designations and believe they validate our loyalty technology, services and strategy, and the value we bring to brands," said John Armstrong, president of ICF Next. "We are in the position to work with brands based on their needs as both a comprehensive partner and a partner in key areas such as strategy or technology."

This recognition by Forrester is the latest in a series of awards, recognitions and accolades secured by ICF Next in the last eight months alone. The agency was recently named a Top 10 Agency by customer loyalty association Loyalty360, and was awarded Digital PR Agency of the Year by the Holmes Report. ICF Next was also credited with 12 Cannes Lions, and was named a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Digital Experience Agencies, Q4 2018.

ICF Next brings together ICF's global award-winning marketing, communications and associated technology expertise, offering clients a full set of capabilities in strategy and transformation, insight and analytics, creative engagement, technology and channels, and loyalty and customer marketing. Read more about ICF Next.

About ICF

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

