ICF Next Recognized as Strong Performer Among Customer Database & Engagement Agencies

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF Next, ICF's (NASDAQ: ICFI) marketing, communications and digital transformation agency, announced today that it was named a "strong performer" among customer database and engagement agencies by leading global research and advisory firm Forrester Research in its latest evaluation of 1:1 marketing services firms: The Forrester Wave™: Customer Database & Engagement Agencies, Q1 2021.

"ICF Next is a hands-on agency with a strong focus on strategy and zero-party data," the report stated. The agency was recognized as a "solid partner" for "marketers who are looking for an agency to develop a strong first-party led data strategy and marry it to outcomes and experiences in owned channels."

The authors also make note of ICF Next's recently launched "participation framework," which "reimagine[s] the customer journey as one of 'participation,' comprising loyalty, advocacy, and identity."

ICF Next was evaluated across 29 criteria, receiving the highest possible rating in five: data sourcing, zero-party data capabilities, customer value analysis, customer engagement strategy and strategic planning. The agency's next highest scores were in 15 criteria including database management; identity resolution; operations technology; data localization; assessment and strategy; ongoing support; advanced analytics; creative and content creation services; diversity, equity and inclusion; market approach; innovation roadmap; and more.

"We approach each client engagement with a participation point-of-view," said Kris Tremaine, managing partner and group lead for ICF Next. "This perspective, combined with our extensive loyalty expertise, and backed by the full strength of capabilities across ICF Next, enable us to empower our clients to shape relationships with customers that will stand the test of time. We believe inclusion in this year's Forrester report validates our approach and our commitment to delivering innovative data-driven customer engagement strategies to our clients."

ICF Next brings together ICF's global award-winning marketing, communications and associated technology expertise. The agency offers a full set of capabilities designed to drive participation with clients' most important stakeholders. This includes insights that inspire strategy, technology that enables connections, creativity that builds meaningful relationships, and efficiencies that maximize value.

Read more about ICF Next and its loyalty and customer marketing capabilities.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

