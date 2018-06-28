ICF Olson Names Bryan Specht to Lead Brand Business

Additionally, Guy Cierzan, managing director for ICF Olson's market-leading loyalty and customer relationship management (CRM) division, Olson 1to1, now also serves as managing director of the agency's Minneapolis office. In this expanded role, Cierzan will focus on maintaining the agency's strong recruiting, business development, and cross-team collaboration in this key market.

"Because it has become much harder to break through the noise and the clutter, clients need customized approaches that deeply integrate world-class brand work with industry-leading engagement, outreach and technology strategies," said John Wasson, president and COO for ICF. "Bryan and Guy are both proven leaders with extensive credentials, and we're delighted to have them take on these additional responsibilities in service of this vision."

Today's announcement marks the latest step in a series of ICF Olson leadership updates, including Chip Knicker recently joining the company to lead the digital business, which delivers engagement platforms, strategies and user experience solutions through enterprise-class content management and e-commerce technologies.

One of the world's top 50 marketing and communications agencies, ICF Olson offers uniquely broad and deep expertise across the entire spectrum of marketing services including advertising, digital engagement, public relations, loyalty, customer relationship management and brand management. Read more about ICF Olson.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 5,000 specialized experts, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; and our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

