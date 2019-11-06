ICF Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter Highlights:

Total Revenue Was $374 Million , up 12 Percent

Diluted EPS Increased 19 Percent to $1.02 inclusive of $0.01 of Special Charges; Non-GAAP EPS ¹ Was $1.12 , up 11 Percent

Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Service Revenue¹ Was 14 Percent, Up 20 basis points Year-on-Year

Contract Awards of $477 Million For a Third Quarter Book-to-Bill Ratio of 1.3; TTM Contract Awards Were $1.5 Billion For a Book-to-Bill Ratio of 1.0

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"ICF's strong third quarter performance demonstrated the underlying growth catalysts in our key markets," said John Wasson, ICF's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Double-digit revenue growth was in line with our expectations and represented excellent execution on contracts across our client set. Revenues from government clients increased over 11 percent, and revenues from commercial clients were up over 14 percent.

"Higher service revenue¹ and favorable mix contributed to increased profitability in the third quarter, as diluted EPS growth substantially outpaced revenue growth, and Adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenue expanded by 20 basis points year-on-year to 14 percent.

"Third quarter contract awards represented a substantial number of wins with federal agency and commercial clients. We had a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3 in the third quarter, and we ended the quarter with a record business development pipeline in excess of $6.5 billion, comprised of a diversified universe of opportunities across our major markets."

1 Non-GAAP EPS, Service Revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Service Revenue are non-GAAP measurements. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measurements to the most applicable GAAP number is set forth below. Special charges are items that were included within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income but are not indicative of ongoing performance and have been presented net of applicable U.S. GAAP taxes. The presentation of non-GAAP measurements may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Third quarter 2019 total revenue was $373.9 million, representing 12.3 percent growth over the $333.0 million reported in the third quarter of 2018. Service revenue increased 11.2 percent year-over-year to $257.2 million compared to $231.3 million. Net income was $19.6 million in the third quarter, up 17.7 percent from $16.7 million in the third quarter 2018. Diluted earnings per share amounted to $1.02, an 18.6 percent increase over the $0.86 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS increased 10.9 percent to $1.12 per share from $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA¹ was $35.6 million, up 15.1 percent from $30.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $36.0 million, 12.8 percent above the $31.9 million reported in the comparable quarter of 2018. Third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenue expanded by 20 basis points year-on-year to 14.0 percent.

Backlog and New Business Awards

Total backlog was $2.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Funded backlog was $1.3 billion, or approximately 54 percent of the total backlog. The total value of contracts awarded in the 2019 third quarter was $477.2 million, resulting in a third quarter book-to-bill ratio of 1.3, and a trailing-twelve-month (TTM) book-to-bill ratio of 1.0.

Government Revenue Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenue from government clients was $247.7 million, up 11.4 percent year-over-year.

U.S. federal government revenue was $148.2 million , compared to $140.3 million in the year ago quarter, an increase of 5.6 percent year-on-year. Federal government revenue accounted for 40 percent of total revenue, compared to 42 percent of total revenue in the third quarter of 2018.

, compared to in the year ago quarter, an increase of 5.6 percent year-on-year. Federal government revenue accounted for 40 percent of total revenue, compared to 42 percent of total revenue in the third quarter of 2018. U.S. state and local government revenue increased by 28.8 percent year-on-year to $71.5 million , driven by our disaster recovery work. State and local government clients represented 19 percent of total revenue, ahead of the 17 percent of total revenue accounted for in the 2018 third quarter.

, driven by our disaster recovery work. State and local government clients represented 19 percent of total revenue, ahead of the 17 percent of total revenue accounted for in the 2018 third quarter. International government revenue was $28.0 million , compared to $26.6 million in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 5.5 percent year-on-year. International government revenue accounted for 7 percent of total revenue, compared to 8 percent in the third quarter of 2018.

Key Government Contracts Awarded in the Third Quarter

ICF was awarded more than 150 U.S. federal contracts and task orders and more than 200 additional contracts from U.S. state and local and international governments with an aggregate value of $391.2 million. Notable awards won in the third quarter included:

Training and technical assistance:

A recompete contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Children and Families, Children's Bureau to provide training and technical assistance services for the Child Welfare Capacity Building Center for States.



Two recompete cooperative agreements to continue providing technical assistance nationwide to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Compass program.



A new contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop and implement a comprehensive training and technical assistance program on opioids for CDC's "Overdose to Action" grantees.

Communications and outreach:

A contract with the National Cancer Institute to design, develop and monitor outreach campaigns that support the Smokefree.gov program, in addition to other behavioral and cancer control engagement initiatives.



A new contract to expand CDC's prescription awareness campaign.

Disaster recovery:

As mentioned in our second quarter earnings release, a new federally-funded contract to assist with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) housing recovery programs in Puerto Rico associated with hurricanes Irma and Maria.

associated with hurricanes Irma and Maria. Technical support:

A new contract with the U.S. Department of Education to provide capacity building services for a regional comprehensive center to support improved educator and student outcomes.



A recompete contract with the HHS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support demonstration projects to identify effective approaches to prevent HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy in teens.

Program support:

A bridge contract with the National Library of Medicine at the National Institutes of Health to support biomedical and clinical information services for a variety of library programs and projects.

Commercial Revenue Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Commercial revenue was $126.2 million , up 14.1 percent from the $110.6 million reported in last year's third quarter. Commercial revenue accounted for 34 percent of total revenue compared to 33 percent of total revenue in the 2018 third quarter.

, up 14.1 percent from the reported in last year's third quarter. Commercial revenue accounted for 34 percent of total revenue compared to 33 percent of total revenue in the 2018 third quarter. Energy markets, which include energy efficiency programs, represented 47 percent of commercial revenue. Marketing services accounted for 45 percent of commercial revenue.

Key Commercial Contracts Awarded in the Third Quarter 2019

Commercial sales were $85.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. ICF was awarded a diverse array of commercial projects globally during the third quarter including:

In Energy Markets:

A contract with a northeastern U.S. utility to support its electric vehicle charging program.

A contract with a southwestern U.S. utility to provide environmental compliance and related services.

A contract modification with a midwestern U.S. utility to continue delivery and administration of its energy efficiency programs.

A contract with a northeastern U.S. offshore wind farm to prepare a third-party environmental impact statement.

In Marketing Services:

A change order to continue providing marketing services to a U.S. health insurer.

A task order with a southwestern U.S. utility to provide communications support services.

Task orders under a Master Services Agreement with a U.S. commercial airline to support its loyalty program.

A contract with a global electrical company to support the digital transformation of one of its core brands through creative and technical implementation services.

A contract extension with a global laboratory equipment manufacturer to provide guidance around its digital roadmap and implement solutions.

A retainer with a food and beverage manufacturer to continue providing public relations services.

Dividend Declaration

On November 6, 2019, ICF declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on January 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2019.

Summary and Outlook

"Year-to-date results have set the stage for strong full year 2019 performance. We reaffirm our expectation for full year 2019 revenues in the range of $1.475 to $1.5 billion, GAAP EPS to range from $3.80 to $3.95, exclusive of special charges, and Non-GAAP EPS of between $4.10 and $4.25. Operating cash flow is projected to be approximately $80 million, lower than our original guidance range due to the longer payment cycle we are presently experiencing associated with the large, federally-funded contract we won in Puerto Rico in 2018. Revised cash flow guidance is based on recent payments on this contract and expectations for additional payments prior to year-end.

"Recent contract awards, backlog levels and the size and diversity of our business development pipeline provide an excellent platform for future growth. Based on our current visibility, we expect 2020 to be a year of continued growth for ICF across our major client categories, driven by our deep subject matter expertise and our cross-cutting capabilities in technology and engagement," Mr. Wasson concluded.

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue

$ 373,918

$ 332,968

$ 1,081,889

$ 960,063 Direct costs

238,158

213,060

689,160

608,451 Operating costs and expenses:















Indirect and selling expenses

100,130

88,960

298,099

269,029 Depreciation and amortization

5,035

4,210

15,392

12,724 Amortization of intangible assets

1,931

2,516

6,143

7,030 Total operating costs and expenses

107,096

95,686

319,634

288,783

















Operating income

28,664

24,222

73,095

62,829 Interest expense

(2,824)

(2,240)

(8,211)

(6,073) Other expense

(141)

(351)

(367)

(565) Income before income taxes

25,699

21,631

64,517

56,191 Provision for income taxes

6,069

4,960

14,958

13,486 Net income

$ 19,630

$ 16,671

$ 49,559

$ 42,705

















Earnings per Share:















Basic

$ 1.04

$ 0.88

$ 2.63

$ 2.27 Diluted

$ 1.02

$ 0.86

$ 2.58

$ 2.22

















Weighted-average Shares:















Basic

18,799

18,873

18,810

18,783 Diluted

19,169

19,306

19,208

19,256

















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.14

$ 0.14

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

















Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(3,281)

(568)

(5,851)

(2,276) Comprehensive income, net of tax

$ 16,349

$ 16,103

$ 43,708

$ 40,429

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures(2) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of Service Revenue















Revenue

$ 373,918

$ 332,968

$ 1,081,889

$ 960,063 Subcontractor and other direct costs (3)

(116,710)

(101,708)

(330,990)

(273,920) Service revenue

$ 257,208

$ 231,260

$ 750,899

$ 686,143

















Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA















Net income

$ 19,630

$ 16,671

$ 49,559

$ 42,705 Other expense

141

351

367

565 Interest expense

2,824

2,240

8,211

6,073 Provision for income taxes

6,069

4,960

14,958

13,486 Depreciation and amortization

6,966

6,726

21,535

19,754 EBITDA

35,630

30,948

94,630

82,583 Adjustment related to impairment of intangible assets (4)

—

—

1,728

— Special charges related to acquisitions (5)

—

507

—

613 Special charges related to severance for staff realignment (6)

166

340

1,321

995 Special charges related to facilities consolidations, office closures, and our future corporate headquarters (7)

194

—

263

— Adjustment related to bad debt reserve (8)

—

115

(782)

115 Total special charges

360

962

2,530

1,723 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 35,990

$ 31,910

$ 97,160

$ 84,306

















EBITDA Margin Percent on Revenue (9)

9.5%

9.3%

8.7%

8.6% EBITDA Margin Percent on Service Revenue (9)

13.9%

13.4%

12.6%

12.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent on Revenue (9)

9.6%

9.6%

9.0%

8.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent on Service Revenue (9)

14.0%

13.8%

12.9%

12.3%

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Diluted EPS















Diluted EPS

$ 1.02

$ 0.86

$ 2.58

$ 2.22 Adjustment related to impairment of intangible assets

—

—

0.09

— Special charges related to acquisitions

—

0.03

—

0.03 Special charges related to severance for staff realignment

0.01

0.02

0.07

0.05 Special charges related to facility consolidations, office closures, and our future corporate headquarters

0.01

0.01

0.06

0.01 Adjustment related to bad debt reserve

—

—

(0.04)

— Amortization of intangibles

0.10

0.13

0.32

0.37 Income tax effects (10)

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.12)

(0.11) Non-GAAP EPS

$ 1.12

$ 1.01

$ 2.96

$ 2.57

















(2)These tables provide reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most applicable GAAP numbers. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures may

be useful in evaluating our financial information, they should be considered supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with

GAAP. Other companies may define similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently and, accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how we define these measures.

















(3)Subcontractor and Other Direct Costs is Direct Costs excluding Direct Labor and Fringe Costs.

















(4)Adjustment related to impairment of intangible assets: We recognized impairment expense of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 related to intangible assets associated

with a historical business acquisition.

















(5)Special charges related to acquisitions: These costs are mainly related to closed and anticipated-to-close acquisitions, consisting primarily of consultant and other outside

third-party costs and amortization of deferred consideration payments, discounted as part of the acquisition.

















(6) Special charges related to severance for staff realignment: These costs are mainly due to involuntary employee termination benefits for our officers and groups of employees

who have been notified that they will be terminated as part of a consolidation or reorganization.

















(7) Special charges related to facility consolidations, office closures, and our future corporate headquarters: These costs are exit costs associated with terminated leases or full

office closures. The exit costs include charges incurred under a contractual obligation that existed as of the date of the accrual and for which we will continue to pay until the

contractual obligation is satisfied but with no economic benefit to us. Additionally, we incurred one-time charges with respect to the execution of a new lease agreement for our

corporate headquarters.

















(8) Adjustment related to bad debt reserve: During 2018, we established a bad debt reserve for amounts due from a utility client that had filed for bankruptcy and included the

reserve as an adjustment due to its relative size. The adjustment reflects a favorable revision of our prior estimate of collectability based on a third party acquiring the receivables.

















(9) EBITDA Margin Percent and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent were calculated by dividing the non-GAAP measure by the corresponding revenue.

















(10) Income tax effects were calculated using an effective U.S. GAAP tax rate of 23.6% and 22.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and 23.2%

and 24.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,452

$ 11,694 Contract receivables, net

269,368

230,966 Contract assets

153,055

126,688 Prepaid expenses and other assets

19,459

16,253 Income tax receivable

7,621

6,505 Total Current Assets

456,955

392,106 Property and Equipment, net

57,189

48,105 Other Assets:







Restricted cash - non-current

—

1,292 Goodwill

716,699

715,644 Other intangible assets, net

27,478

35,494 Operating lease - right-of-use assets

138,156

— Other assets

23,939

21,221 Total Assets

$ 1,420,416

$ 1,213,862









LIABILITIES and STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 97,359

$ 102,599 Contract liabilities

32,086

33,494 Operating lease liabilities - current

30,935

— Accrued salaries and benefits

67,163

44,103 Accrued subcontractors and other direct costs

40,507

58,791 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

34,032

39,072 Total Current Liabilities

302,082

278,059 Long-term Liabilities:







Long-term debt

245,000

200,424 Operating lease liabilities - non-current

124,864

— Deferred rent

—

13,938 Deferred income taxes

40,281

40,165 Other long-term liabilities

22,687

20,859 Total Liabilities

734,914

553,445









Contingencies (Note 16)

















Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, par value $.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

—

— Common stock, par value $.001; 70,000,000 shares authorized; 22,788,318 and 22,445,576 shares issued as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 18,811,087 and 18,817,495 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

23

22 Additional paid-in capital

340,626

326,208 Retained earnings

528,103

486,442 Treasury stock

(164,848)

(139,704) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,402)

(12,551) Total Stockholders' Equity

685,502

660,417 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,420,416

$ 1,213,862



ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2019

2018

(in thousands)





Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Net income

$ 49,559

$ 42,705

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Bad debt expense

377

1,060

Deferred income taxes

1,089

3,176

Non-cash equity compensation

11,682

8,682

Depreciation and amortization

21,535

19,753

Facilities consolidation reserve

(204)

(193)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

380

385

Impairment of long-lived assets

1,728

—

Other adjustments, net

(1,110)

1,701

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Net contract assets and liabilities

(28,793)

(32,158)

Contract receivables

(39,711)

(25,110)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(385)

(6,841)

Accounts payable

(5,052)

(5,882)

Accrued salaries and benefits

23,227

12,921

Accrued subcontractors and other direct costs

(16,895)

(7,897)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(6,756)

3,602

Income tax receivable and payable

(4,134)

(5,535)

Other liabilities

(173)

(16)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

6,364

10,353













Cash Flows from Investing Activities









Capital expenditures for property and equipment and capitalized software

(20,686)

(15,593)

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash received

(3,569)

(22,847)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(24,255)

(38,440)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities









Advances from working capital facilities

545,539

444,637

Payments on working capital facilities

(500,963)

(418,383)

Payments on capital expenditure obligations

(1,621)

(3,243)

Debt issue costs

—

(21)

Proceeds from exercise of options

1,883

5,842

Dividends paid

(7,906)

(5,269)

Net payments for stockholder issuances and buybacks

(24,301)

(12,399)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

12,631

11,164

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(274)

(253)













Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(5,534)

(17,176)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period

12,986

24,266

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, End of Period

$ 7,452

$ 7,090













Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information









Cash paid during the period for:









Interest

$ 7,581

$ 7,193

Income taxes

$ 18,061

$ 13,056

Non-cash investing and financing transactions:









Capital expenditure obligations

$ —

$ 6,121

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Schedule(11)



































Revenue by client markets

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Energy, environment, and infrastructure

46%

44%

46%

42% Health, education, and social programs

37%

38%

36%

40% Safety and security

8%

9%

8%

8% Consumer and financial services

9%

9%

10%

10% Total

100%

100%

100%

100%



































Revenue by client type

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 U.S. federal government

40%

42%

39%

43% U.S. state and local government

19%

17%

19%

13% International government

7%

8%

8%

9% Government

66%

67%

66%

65% Commercial

34%

33%

34%

35% Total

100%

100%

100%

100%



































Revenue by contract mix

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Time-and-materials

49%

44%

47%

42% Fixed-price

36%

38%

38%

40% Cost-based

15%

18%

15%

18% Total

100%

100%

100%

100%



































(11)As is shown in the supplemental schedule, we track revenue by key metrics that provide useful information about the nature of our operations. Client markets provide insight into the breadth of our expertise. Client type is an indicator of the diversity of our client base. Revenue by contract mix provides insight in terms of the degree of performance risk that we have assumed.

