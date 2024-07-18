ICF Selected for $88 Million Agreement to Support CMS Digital Modernization Work

Cloud Data Migration Will Optimize Healthcare Delivery and Patient Care

RESTON, Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded a new subcontract to continue modernizing and executing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Quality Payment Program (QPP). The contract has a value of $88 million and a term of nearly five years, including a six-month base, four one-year option periods and one four-month option period.

ICF's services will enhance QPP's functionality, improve customer experience and reduce administrative burdens on clinicians, allowing for more time spent on person-centered care and improving health outcomes.

"Along with CMS, we are committed to transforming the way healthcare is delivered in order to improve patient outcomes," said James Morgan, ICF chief operating officer. "Cloud computing, coupled with a deep knowledge of the CMS mission, the healthcare system and the ability to quickly analyze big data sets, creates a powerful solution that provides clinicians with the actionable information they need to deliver more personalized patient care."

A leader in data modernization solutions, ICF has managed and supported over 5,000 cloud instances for over 100 enterprise cloud projects across U.S. federal agencies. With hundreds of technology certifications and accreditations, the company has extensive experience implementing a full range of cloud capabilities from cloud operations, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud native development, cloud infrastructure, application modernization and migration, data sharing and more.

ICF combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help federal agencies design technology solutions that reduce time-to-value. The company's over 2,000 technologists work hand-in-hand with over 4,000 industry experts in climate, energy, public health and more and an expansive ecosystem of over 30 platform partners to rapidly deliver scalable technology solutions that accelerate mission readiness, improve mission outcomes and achieve a step change in productivity.

