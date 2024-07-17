ICF Selected for ComEd Beneficial Electrification Program

Company Will Help Deliver Ambitious Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Programs

RESTON, Va., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was awarded a new agreement, together with Walker-Miller Energy Services, to support the launch and implementation of Commonwealth Edison's (ComEd) beneficial electrification (BE) programs in Illinois. The program supports ComEd's $231 million investment in removing barriers to electrification by promoting equitable access to electric vehicles (EV), reducing EV adoption costs for residential and commercial customers, and accelerating the build-out of a robust EV charging network. The agreement was awarded in the first quarter of 2024.

ICF, one of the nation's leading providers to utilities for electrification and energy efficiency programs, in partnership with Walker-Miller, one of the largest African-American and women-owned energy efficiency companies in the U.S., along with Center for Sustainable Energy, a national nonprofit accelerating the adoption of clean transportation, will support delivery of the EV program. Services include designing and implementing the EV rebate programs and identifying and supporting fleets as they electrify and deploy EV infrastructure.

This new electrification strategic advisory and implementation contract supplements the 17+ years of partnership between ICF and ComEd to design and deliver innovative energy efficiency programs that bring energy savings and value to utility customers.

"ComEd has made a significant investment to accelerate the equitable adoption of EVs which will help decrease customer costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Anne Choate, executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "We are excited to bring our electrification expertise to our longstanding partnership with ComEd, which will go a long way toward helping meet the state of Illinois' goal of putting 1 million EVs on roads by 2030."

ICF partners with the nation's top utilities and developers, along with nearly every U.S. federal agency, state energy offices and energy non-governmental organizations, providing end-to-end offerings across the energy value chain—from strategy to planning and analysis to implementation. The company currently delivers over 200 active energy efficiency, electrification and demand management programs across North America, including for over 75 utilities, and is one of the largest electrification implementers in the U.S.

ICF's energy experts work hand-in-hand with the company's technologists, data analysts, marketers and more to design and implement cost-effective, award-winning utility programs that deliver maximum energy savings and advance the transition to clean energy.

