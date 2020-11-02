ICF Wins Energy Efficiency Contracts from Several Northeast Utilities

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded several re-compete contracts with a combined multimillion dollar value by a consortium of Northeast utilities.

ICF will provide continued and expanded design and implementation services to support the utilities' new home construction and renovations programs for residential, multifamily and commercial and industrial metered buildings. Services will also include training to support workforce development and help transform the energy efficiency and building construction industries.

"We're proud of our work with this consortium and the contributions we have made toward their recognition as the nation's premier providers for new construction programs," said Mike Mernick, ICF senior vice president and energy market development lead. "We're excited for another opportunity to bring new and innovative program design ideas to them so they can bring even greater energy savings to their customers and communities."

With over three decades of experience developing award-winning demand-side management and energy efficiency programs that touch every phase of the program lifecycle, ICF helps utilities evolve to build better performing portfolios. Read more about ICF's energy and energy efficiency services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

