ICF's Olson Engage Named Top Midsized PR Agency of the Year by PR Week

"With 13 straight years of revenue growth, Olson Engage proved yet again to be one of the best and most consistent agencies in the U.S.," PR Week announced.

Olson Engage also won the Best Viral award for its work on Paqui's One-Chip Challenge, which raised awareness of the chip brand by calling on consumers and media to eat "the world's spiciest chip." The agency was also shortlisted in two additional PR Week categories.

"It's a tremendous honor to have our peers and competitors recognizing the impact we're delivering for our clients every day," said Bryan Specht, president for Olson Engage. "We're grateful for the incredible talent of our team and for clients who trust us to deliver impactful work, often in new or unique ways."

The wins continue a strong run of national recognition for Olson Engage, which offers a wide variety of clients consumer, social, experiential, media and multicultural engagement support, as well as corporate affairs and content development and design. The agency recently won eight Innovation SABRE Awards including Best in Show honors. The firm is also a finalist for two Shorty Awards, which focus on social-media work. In 2017, Olson Engage earned multiple Cannes Lions honors, Shorty Awards and One Show Awards, and was named finalist for the Holmes Report's Creative Agency of the Year.

