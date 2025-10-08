ICH GCP E6(R3): Navigating the New Era of Good Clinical Practice, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

News provided by

Xtalks

Oct 08, 2025, 08:30 ET

In this free webinar, get the inside scoop on the new ICH GCP E6(R3) guidelines and why they matter. Attendees will learn how sponsors, CROs, sites, ethics boards and patients are impacted. The featured speaker will share practical approaches to more intelligent risk management and data governance to stay compliant. Attendees will find out how to turn regulatory change into strategic advantage and growth.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The new ICH GCP E6(R3) guidance, effective July 2025, signals a significant shift towards more flexible, patient-centered and digitally supported clinical trials. With only 11 streamlined principles, E6(R3) emphasizes proportional risk management, robust data governance and clearer stakeholder responsibilities — all while prioritizing patient safety and data integrity.

Continue Reading
www.citeline.com
www.citeline.com

But who does this impact? In short, everyone. Sponsors must now implement risk-based quality systems and maintain oversight even when outsourcing. CROs and service providers face increased expectations for innovation and compliance. Investigators and trial sites must demonstrate realistic recruitment capabilities and manage data with precision and accuracy. Furthermore, ethics committees are tasked with reviewing digital consent and recruitment materials, and patients are at the center of trial design, engagement and retention.

The featured speakers in this webinar will highlight the key elements of the new guidelines and explore their real-world implications for clinical research stakeholders.

Register for this webinar to learn how ICH GCP E6(R3) is reshaping global clinical trial standards and expectations.

Join Claire Riches, VP Clinical Solutions, Citeline; and Pierre Mermet-Bouvier, PhD, Senior Manager, eClinical Strategy & Delivery, ICON plc, for the live webinar on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit ICH GCP E6(R3): Navigating the New Era of Good Clinical Practice.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar, visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Best Practices to Ensure a Smooth CRO Handoff and Data Continuity, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Best Practices to Ensure a Smooth CRO Handoff and Data Continuity, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Transitioning biometrics and other critical services from one contract research organization (CRO) or functional service provider (FSP) to another is ...
Ensure Product Efficacy and Patient Safety with Benzalkonium Chloride, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Ensure Product Efficacy and Patient Safety with Benzalkonium Chloride, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Formulators face increasing pressure to create safe and stable products without introducing new or untested ingredients. Proven components, such as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Education

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics