ICH GCP E6(R3): Navigating the New Era of Good Clinical Practice, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, get the inside scoop on the new ICH GCP E6(R3) guidelines and why they matter. Attendees will learn how sponsors, CROs, sites, ethics boards and patients are impacted. The featured speaker will share practical approaches to more intelligent risk management and data governance to stay compliant. Attendees will find out how to turn regulatory change into strategic advantage and growth.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The new ICH GCP E6(R3) guidance, effective July 2025, signals a significant shift towards more flexible, patient-centered and digitally supported clinical trials. With only 11 streamlined principles, E6(R3) emphasizes proportional risk management, robust data governance and clearer stakeholder responsibilities — all while prioritizing patient safety and data integrity.

But who does this impact? In short, everyone. Sponsors must now implement risk-based quality systems and maintain oversight even when outsourcing. CROs and service providers face increased expectations for innovation and compliance. Investigators and trial sites must demonstrate realistic recruitment capabilities and manage data with precision and accuracy. Furthermore, ethics committees are tasked with reviewing digital consent and recruitment materials, and patients are at the center of trial design, engagement and retention.

The featured speakers in this webinar will highlight the key elements of the new guidelines and explore their real-world implications for clinical research stakeholders.

Register for this webinar to learn how ICH GCP E6(R3) is reshaping global clinical trial standards and expectations.

Join Claire Riches, VP Clinical Solutions, Citeline; and Pierre Mermet-Bouvier, PhD, Senior Manager, eClinical Strategy & Delivery, ICON plc, for the live webinar on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit ICH GCP E6(R3): Navigating the New Era of Good Clinical Practice.

