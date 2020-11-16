iCIMS Announces Winners of Inaugural Innovator Awards

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company that empowers employers to attract, engage, hire, and advance the world's best talent, today revealed the 20 talent leaders recognized for their creativity, dedication, and transformation in its first-ever Innovator Awards. This announcement kicks off iCIMS' inaugural global virtual conference, INSPIRE, where upwards of 7,000 talent, business, and technology leaders will gather to share and celebrate impactful advancements in business and hiring on November 17 and 18, 2020.

Winners were selected based on qualitative and quantifiable improvements to the hiring process, and the subsequent impact that they've had in enabling their organizations to grow and transform their workforce. Key themes include process automation, enhanced candidate communication, renewed digital experiences, and strengthened workplace collaboration – all powered by the strategic use of trailblazing technology.

The 2020 iCIMS Innovator Awards winners are (in alphabetical order):



Adam Hunt , Senior Campus Recruiter, U.S. Bank

Amy Smith, Manager, Corporate Talent Acquisition, Cedar Fair

Angad Madra , Talent Acquisition Manager, Corizon Health (Valitas Health Services)

Anna Prorock, Sr. Director, Global Talent Acquisition, SAS Institute/SolarWinds MSP

, Sr. Director, Global Talent Acquisition, SAS Institute/SolarWinds MSP Ashanti Moore, Director, People Analytics, Telvista, Inc.

Carlos de Torres , Vice President of US Partner Development, Microsoft Corporation

Daniel Lewis, Director of HR, Paramount Residential Mortgage Group

Forrest Tylutki, Manager, Talent Acquisition, Omnitracs

, Manager, Talent Acquisition, Omnitracs Ivonne Mondragon, Sr. Talent Acquisition Partner, Employment Branding, Service Experts

Ivy Singley, Employment Services Manager, Infirmary Health

Jackie Schierenberg, System Director, Sourcing & Talent Branding, CommonSpirit Health

Jasmine Viera, Human Resources Director, Crawford & Company

, Human Resources Director, Crawford & Company Jim D'Amico, Global Talent Acquisition Leader, Celanese International Corporation

Kelsey White, Sr. Talent Acquisition Manager, HEI Hotels

Kevin Rosin, Vice President, Talent Acquisition, North America, OSL Retail

Kim Gordon, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, Perspecta Engineering

Michelle Sickles, Director of Talent Acquisition, IFM Restoration

, Director of Talent Acquisition, IFM Restoration Natalie Figueroa, Sr. Human Resources Recruiter, SC Fuels

Tomya Watt, Vice President, Talent Acquisition & Mobility Chief Diversity Officer, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Trish Freshwater, Senior Communications Manager, Sodexo, Inc.

"There is no better time to recognize the efforts of talent leaders who have gone above and beyond to transform their talent practices for the new future of work," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "From leveraging social media, data and AI, to forming strategic partnerships that supercharge their businesses, our Innovators are revolutionizing the way organizations attract, engage, hire and advance talent. We're honored to have many of our winners, including Tomya Watt, Amy Smith, Anna Prorock, Jim D'Amico, and Ashanti Moore speak at our INSPIRE conference, which kicks off tomorrow."

Join the thousands of talent and technology innovators at INSPIRE to participate in a global conversation on talent transformation.

Nominations for the 2021 Innovator Awards will open in January.

