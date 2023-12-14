iCIMS Appoints Jason Edelboim as Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

iCIMS, Inc.

14 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

Edelboim joins from a trailblazing artificial intelligence company to further accelerate growth and innovation at the leading talent acquisition technology company

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to hire great people, today announced the appointment of Jason Edelboim as chief executive officer. Effective January 2, 2024, Edelboim will lead the vision and strategic growth plans for iCIMS as it continues to transform talent acquisition.

Continue Reading

"Jason is a customer-centric leader with a strong strategic mindset and deep appreciation for execution," said Ashu Agrawal, iCIMS board member and managing director at TA Associates. "The most exciting and innovative days for the talent market are just ahead, and we believe iCIMS will continue to lead the way with Jason at the helm. He shares iCIMS' core values and vision and will help the company in the next phase of growth, while delivering value and excellence to employees, customers and partners every step of the way."

Edelboim brings nearly two decades of experience in data, technology and enterprise software, leading go-to-market, product and engineering organizations, building high-performing teams and scaling businesses. He previously held senior leadership roles at Dataminr, Cision and PR Newswire.

He joins iCIMS from Dataminr, an AI platform company pioneering technology for the real-time detection of events and business-critical information from public data sources for corporate enterprises and government organizations. Edelboim served as the president and chief operating officer, leading the sales, marketing, customer success, business development, partnerships, product, engineering, operations and human resources organizations and served as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

"iCIMS is the category leader and is consistently recognized for its culture, product innovation and commitment to customer success, and I couldn't be prouder to join the team," said Edelboim. "Getting the right people in the right roles remains business leaders' top priority, and iCIMS has the solutions to drive ROI at every stage of hiring. There's tremendous promise for the future of iCIMS as we help enterprises worldwide overcome today's most complex talent acquisition challenges."

To learn more about iCIMS, visit www.icims.com. See how iCIMS' talent acquisition solutions are delivering value to customers and driving businesses forward

About iCIMS, Inc.  
iCIMS empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of nearly 6,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 33 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com

Contact: Carlee Capawana, [email protected];

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.

Also from this source

iCIMS Named a Leader in Talent Acquisition Technology by Nucleus Research

iCIMS Named a Leader in Talent Acquisition Technology by Nucleus Research

iCIMS has been named a leader in the Nucleus Research Standalone TA Technology Value Matrix 2023 for the fourth consecutive year, for delivering...
Help Not Wanted? Openings and Hires are Down for Retail and Transportation Employers Heading into the Holiday Season, according to iCIMS Data

Help Not Wanted? Openings and Hires are Down for Retail and Transportation Employers Heading into the Holiday Season, according to iCIMS Data

iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition technology, today released the iCIMS Insights October Workforce Report, revealing hirings and job...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.