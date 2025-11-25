iCIMS Named a 2025 HR AI Innovator by HR Technology Advice

Research and advisory firm recognizes iCIMS for shaping the future of AI in HR with responsible, innovative solutions that are transforming talent acquisition

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading talent acquisition software company trusted by the world's best brands, has been named an "HR AI Innovator" in the 2025 HR AI Innovator Report by HR Technology Advice, a leading research and advisory firm specializing in HR tech evaluation and innovation. The report spotlights HR technology providers that are redefining how organizations use artificial intelligence, delivering both value now and shaping the future of how AI will transform work. iCIMS is one of six vendors and the only enterprise recruiting software provider included in the report.

According to the iCIMS 2025 State of Frontline Hiring Report, 91% of hiring managers said hiring is urgent, yet 62% cited quality of candidates as their top challenge. With applicant volume holding steady, enterprise organizations need a trusted partner that can responsibly apply AI to elevate the hiring experience, quickly surface the right talent and enable more confident, informed hiring decisions—while providing technology that adapts to their evolving needs.

"iCIMS is redefining what it means to use AI responsibly in hiring." Post this

"iCIMS has long been a leader in talent acquisition technology, and their continued investment in AI innovation reinforces that leadership—empowering organizations to hire smarter, faster and with greater confidence," said Chris Harvey, chief research officer, HR Technology Advice.

Since its acquisition of Opening.io in 2020, iCIMS has served as a pioneer for AI in talent acquisition. This year, the company expanded its AI-powered capabilities and strategic investments, further establishing its AI market leadership:

Launched AI Sourcing Agent: Available in iCIMS CXM, the AI Sourcing Agent—the first in iCIMS' intelligent network of agents—automates talent discovery, matching and engagement while keeping recruiters and sourcers in control.

Available in iCIMS CXM, the AI Sourcing Agent—the first in iCIMS' intelligent network of agents—automates talent discovery, matching and engagement while keeping recruiters and sourcers in control. Acquired Apli: Earlier this year, iCIMS acquired Apli, an AI-powered recruitment automation innovator focused on the frontline hiring experience. The combined solution, iCIMS Frontline AI, will integrate conversational AI directly into the iCIMS platform.

Earlier this year, iCIMS acquired Apli, an AI-powered recruitment automation innovator focused on the frontline hiring experience. The combined solution, iCIMS Frontline AI, will integrate conversational AI directly into the iCIMS platform. Appointed Chief AI Officer: Dan Joplin, a seasoned data science executive, will lead iCIMS' data science program and be instrumental in guiding the company's ongoing commitment to safe and responsible AI use.

iCIMS continues to advance its core AI technology with ongoing enhancements to matching, recommendations and automation, ensuring customers like The Wendy's Company benefit from smarter, more adaptive solutions that evolve with their hiring needs. With intelligent AI capabilities embedded across more than a dozen touchpoints, iCIMS customers leveraging AI hire 3x faster than non-AI users and identify 12% more qualified applicants.

"The future of AI belongs to solutions that deliver real outcomes, not chasing trends or checking boxes," said Lisa Fiondella, SVP, platform, data and AI, iCIMS. "Too often, organizations adopt AI without a strategic foundation, and it fails to create real value. Our philosophy is different: design AI responsibly, with clear intent, and embed it into the workflows that matter most. When it is grounded in purpose and practical impact, AI can become a force multiplier for talent acquisition teams, accelerating hiring and strengthening human judgment. That philosophy guides every AI innovation iCIMS brings to the market."

Earlier this year, iCIMS became the only enterprise recruiting software provider and one of only a few companies ever to earn TrustArc's TRUSTe Responsible AI certification, demonstrating its commitment to building responsible AI that is trustworthy, transparent, explainable and fair, across every step of the recruiting and hiring lifecycle.

Harvey continued, "iCIMS is redefining what it means to use AI responsibly in hiring—combining advanced intelligence with a deep understanding of the human side of recruitment. It's a true example of ethical AI."

Download the 2025 HR AI Innovators Report to discover how iCIMS' AI products are setting the standard for AI in talent acquisition and helping solve complex hiring challenges for the world's leading brands.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.