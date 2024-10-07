iCIMS Appoints Jody Kaminsky as Chief Marketing Officer

Transformative HR technology marketing executive, brand builder and growth driver joins the leading talent acquisition technology company

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition technology, today announced that Jody Kaminsky has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). The veteran HR technology marketing executive has deep experience transforming the industry's most prominent brands and driving growth in the industry. She has over 15 years of experience as a CMO and marketing board advisor, leading marketing teams at scale at both public and private cloud technology companies. Kaminsky will lead iCIMS' global marketing strategy, drive the company vision and support its global growth plans through brand reputation, events, digital, customer and product marketing channels.

"iCIMS is in a phase of remarkable transformation and Jody's appointment will serve as a cornerstone as we continue to execute on this evolution," said Jason Edelboim, CEO of iCIMS. "Her proven track record in scaling marketing functions and driving brand change makes her an ideal leader to steer iCIMS' marketing strategy and reinforce our position as the worldwide category leader."

Kaminsky previously served as the CMO for UKG, a $4+ billion enterprise software company focused on human capital management and workforce management, formed through the merger of Ultimate Software and Kronos in 2020. As CMO, she successfully led the global marketing organization, played a pivotal role in the brand integration and introduction of the UKG brand. Prior to UKG, Kaminsky served as CMO of Ultimate Software for over a decade, where she drove substantial growth and global market presence. Prior to her role as CMO, she served in various marketing management roles, including VP of Marketing, VP of Marketing Operations and Director of Strategic Marketing.

"I have watched the iCIMS brand grow and evolve over many years, and I have great respect for iCIMS' impressive journey to becoming a leading talent acquisition technology provider for multi-national enterprises," said Kaminsky. "Now is an incredibly exciting time for the company, and I am thrilled to be part of this dynamic team as we continue to innovate and lead the market."

Learn how iCIMS' AI-powered products help solve complex hiring challenges for the world's best brands by registering for iCIMS Next: AI Spotlight, a free, virtual forum on November 7. See iCIMS' innovative products in action at UNLEASH World (booth C107) and Gartner ReimagineHR Conference (booth #302).

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

