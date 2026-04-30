New ICIMS and Aptitude Research Report Finds Candidates Are Outpacing Employers in AI Adoption as Organizations Race to Modernize Hiring

Research reveals how recruiters and candidates are using AI today and what is next with agentic AI

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping the hiring process, and while adoption is accelerating, many organizations are working to scale it effectively across hiring workflows. New research from ICIMS, the leading enterprise talent acquisition platform, and Aptitude Research finds that while nearly three out of four companies (74%) report that candidates are now using AI in the job search, most organizations are still working to scale AI across talent acquisition effectively. Today, ICIMS and Aptitude Research released The Definitive Guide to AI Adoption in Talent Acquisition, which examines how companies are deploying AI across sourcing, screening, interviewing and candidate communication and where adoption is accelerating next.

Based on a survey of more than 400 U.S. talent acquisition leaders and practitioners, the research finds that AI adoption in talent acquisition is widespread but still evolving. Sixty-nine percent of companies report using AI in some capacity, yet only 18% say they are using AI broadly across hiring processes, highlighting a critical gap and a significant opportunity for organizations to scale AI and gain a competitive edge in hiring. The study also found that 58% of talent acquisition leaders are not clear about the difference between AI and automation, underscoring the need for clearer strategies, trusted technology partners and integrated platforms that simplify AI adoption.

"When organizations take an integrated approach, they will see the greatest ROI from AI across their hiring KPIs." Post this

"AI has quickly become part of the everyday toolkit for recruiters, but most organizations are still applying it in isolated areas," said Trent Cotton, head of talent insights, ICIMS. "The next phase of adoption will be moving from experimentation to orchestration, connecting AI across sourcing, screening and candidate engagement so recruiters can spend less time on administrative work and more time building relationships with talent. When organizations take an integrated approach, they will see the greatest return on investment from AI across their hiring KPIs."

The research identifies several key trends shaping the future of AI in recruiting and hiring:

Screening and candidate communication lead AI adoption use cases. Screening is the most widely adopted use case (58%), followed by candidate communication (54%), assessments (50%) and sourcing (46%).

Screening is the most widely adopted use case (58%), followed by candidate communication (54%), assessments (50%) and sourcing (46%). Efficiency remains the primary driver of AI investment. Half of organizations say improving efficiency is their primary goal for adopting AI, compared to 28% focused on improving decision-making.

Half of organizations say improving efficiency is their primary goal for adopting AI, compared to 28% focused on improving decision-making. Recruiters remain central to AI-powered hiring. Recruiters are the most frequent users of AI tools (46%), followed by hiring managers (43%). When conflicts arise, recruiter judgment overrides AI recommendations in 58% of organizations.

Recruiters are the most frequent users of AI tools (46%), followed by hiring managers (43%). When conflicts arise, recruiter judgment overrides AI recommendations in 58% of organizations. Transparency and governance remain major challenges. While 82% of companies say transparency and explainability in AI systems are important, nearly half (45%) report they do not yet have a formal AI governance framework in place. This gap highlights the importance of solutions that embed transparency, compliance and explainability from the start.

"AI is becoming embedded across the talent acquisition technology ecosystem," said Madeline Laurano, founder and chief analyst, Aptitude Research. "But technology alone will not transform hiring. Organizations need a clear strategy for how AI supports recruiters, improves decision-making and builds trust with candidates."

The research also highlights how AI is reshaping the role of recruiters and enabling them to spend more time on the parts of hiring that are uniquely human. As routine tasks such as resume screening, scheduling and candidate communication become automated, recruiters are reallocating time toward more strategic work, including engaging candidates, advising hiring managers and building stronger talent pipelines. Eighty percent of organizations say recruiters are dedicating more time to engaging and nurturing candidates, 73% are strengthening hiring manager partnership and 64% report spending more time strategic talent planning and advising.

"AI should elevate the recruiter, not replace them," said Tim Sackett, adjunct analyst, Aptitude Research. "The companies seeing the most success are using AI to remove friction from the hiring process while keeping human judgment at the center of decisions."

Organizations are also preparing for the next generation of AI capabilities. Nearly half (46%) of companies say they are using or planning to use agentic AI to support talent acquisition efforts, signaling growing confidence in AI systems that can coordinate recruiting tasks across workflows and a shift towards more intelligent hiring processes.

Download The Definitive Guide to AI Adoption in Talent Acquisition to explore the full findings, benchmark your organization's AI maturity and see how leading enterprises like ATCC and ATI Physical Therapy are driving measurable hiring results with ICIMS.

Discover how the award-winning ICIMS Coalesce AI can empower talent acquisition teams to make smarter, faster decisions across the hiring journey with confidence.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. More than 4,400 companies across 200 countries — including a quarter of the Fortune 500 — trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.ICIMS.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.