iCIMS Headlines RecFest UK with New Innovations and Insights

Leading talent acquisition technology provider demos award-winning AI solutions, publishes new EMEA hiring trends report and announces expanded partner ecosystem

LONDON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, headline sponsor of RecFest UK today in Knebworth Park, showcased new innovations and released new EMEA data on employer and candidate behaviour at the event, which gathers thousands of recruiters, talent acquisition (TA) and HR professionals. The new data in the iCIMS Insights July Workforce Report provides a view into the state of the EMEA labour market.

Key findings on the state of the European talent market:

The new data provides a view into the state of the EMEA labour market. Post this

Application volume is strong. Although applications in EMEA have been steadily declining since the start of the year, they are still at high levels, up nearly 20% since January 2023 . Three out of the last six months have seen more applications than the highest number of monthly applications in the last year.

Although applications in EMEA have been steadily declining since the start of the year, they are still at high levels, up nearly 20% since . Three out of the last six months have seen more applications than the highest number of monthly applications in the last year. The influx of applicants isn't slowing recruiters from filling open seats. Slimmed down teams and the increase in applications from 2023 is not slowing down recruiters, with time-to-fill (TTF) dropping by two days year-over-year, from 49 to 47.

Slimmed down teams and the increase in applications from 2023 is not slowing down recruiters, with time-to-fill (TTF) dropping by two days year-over-year, from 49 to 47. Younger generations are flooding the applicant pool. Millennial and GenZ workers are on the rise in EMEA, with iCIMS data finding that a bulk (~70%) of people applying for jobs in the region are under the age of 35. This number grows and continues to skew younger when looking at several large European countries, with the majority of applicants across the U.K., Italy , Germany and France under 25.

Millennial and GenZ workers are on the rise in EMEA, with iCIMS data finding that a bulk (~70%) of people applying for jobs in the region are under the age of 35. This number grows and continues to skew younger when looking at several large European countries, with the majority of applicants across the U.K., , and under 25. TA rises to the forefront for CHROs. iCIMS research shows UK-based CHROs are spending more time on TA today than they did two years ago, as hiring swings and fluctuations rank among the top business challenge keeping them up at night.

RecFest attendees can hear from HR experts on how they tackle these day-to-day TA challenges to grow multinational teams. Rhea Moss, global head of workforce and customer insights at iCIMS, will take the Inspire stage at 12:30 p.m. with iCIMS customer Stephanie McGinty, head of talent acquisition at Kingfisher plc, the international home improvement company that employs nearly 80,000 team members across seven countries.

Today, iCIMS also announced a focus on growing its partner ecosystem to address unique and diverse needs with a global marketplace of integrated vendors, including iCIMS partners HireRight, HireVue, Sterling, Veremark and Zinc Work. Benefits include:

Enhanced user experience : Seamless integrations with integrated partners for a more streamlined ATS user experience.

: Seamless integrations with integrated partners for a more streamlined ATS user experience. Faster time-to-value : Integrated vendors enable users to leverage iCIMS and third-party vendors at go-live.

: Integrated vendors enable users to leverage iCIMS and third-party vendors at go-live. Streamlined implementation : Pre-established connections can reduce setup time and complexity during implementation and can reduce development costs and resources needed.

: Pre-established connections can reduce setup time and complexity during implementation and can reduce development costs and resources needed. Scalability and flexibility: Integrated partners offer scalability and flexibility by providing additional functionality without the need for extensive development work or implementation.

With its global partner ecosystem, iCIMS offers customers around the world the opportunity to leverage best-in-category technology vendors that integrate seamlessly with the iCIMS Talent Cloud. Customers can enjoy faster and more flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale with their needs and preferences.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Stand 52 to get a demo of the award-winning, AI-powered hiring platform used by leading global brands including Microsoft and Uber. The company recently launched the new iCIMS Candidate Experience Management (CXM) solution, available for RecFest UK attendees to explore at the iCIMS stand.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact

Carlee Capawana

Director of Corporate Communications, iCIMS

[email protected]

9089476572

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.