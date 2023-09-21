iCIMS' Highly Configurable Workflows Enable Customers to Save 70% in IT Time Savings on Average, According to Nucleus Research

News provided by

iCIMS, Inc.

21 Sep, 2023, 13:46 ET

New research validates iCIMS' position as a talent acquisition market leader, stating the vendor is consistently ahead of the market in innovation

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As talent acquisition (TA) teams look to do more with less, the ability to prove the value of existing systems is critical. Nucleus Research published a new study, confirming iCIMS' strength as a market leader that delivers a significant amount of value for its customers.

Continue Reading

Nucleus interviewed iCIMS users and found the vendor's strength in core functionality, frequent investment in product innovation, lower total cost of ownership, quick time-to-value and ongoing value were the primary factors driving the selection of the platform over competitors. The research firm notes that with a solid foundation of brand recognition and customer satisfaction as an applicant tracking system (ATS), iCIMS has been able to focus investment on product innovation in areas such as recruitment marketing automation, employer branding and talent matching.

"As technology budgets tighten, the ability of software to deliver upfront and ongoing value is crucial," said Evelyn McMullen, Research Manager at Nucleus Research. "iCIMS has established itself as a frontrunner in the talent acquisition space through continued focus on the functionality and usability of the iCIMS Talent Cloud platform, as well as its commitment to customers' success."

The iCIMS Talent Cloud platform, which typically serves enterprise-sized customers, offers a central location to enable organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance talent worldwide. According to the Nucleus study, iCIMS' frequent investment in cutting-edge capabilities makes it an attractive choice for organizations looking to automate menial recruiter and hiring manager tasks and give them the tools necessary to improve talent acquisition processes.

Read the Nucleus Research Anatomy of a Decision: iCIMS to learn more about iCIMS' key differentiators and discover the business impact its solutions have on customers across sectors.

Request a demo to see how iCIMS' all-in-one platform can deliver the transformation needed to move business forward or visit the iCIMS booth at the HR Technology Conference this October.

About iCIMS, Inc.  
iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of nearly 6,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 33 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com

Contact
Carlee Capawana
[email protected]
9089476572

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.

Also from this source

New iCIMS Research Reveals the Impact of a Poor Talent Experience on Employers

Retail Employers Pull Back on Hiring Ahead of Holiday Season, According to iCIMS Data

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.