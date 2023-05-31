iCIMS Launches New Site to Connect Unemployed HR and Talent Professionals with Open Roles

HRjobs.icims.com aggregates open roles available across the iCIMS customer base to help the HR and talent community

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from iCIMS, the talent cloud company, revealed HR roles are bearing the brunt of the uncertain labor market, as recruiting positions continue to plummet since last spring. While job openings and hires for these roles are down 57% and 43% respectively, many organizations in the iCIMS community are growing, and can't find and hire talent professionals fast enough. To address these market challenges and help the HR and talent community, iCIMS has launched a new site, HRjobs.icims.com, connecting job seekers with open roles.

HRjobs.icims.com aggregates open HR and talent acquisition positions from iCIMS' diverse customer base across industries. The one-stop destination allows HR and talent professionals to easily browse and explore job opportunities and apply on the hiring company's career site. Job seekers can also upload their resume and iCIMS Talent Cloud AI will recommend roles that align to their skills and experience, for an improved candidate experience.

"While it is unfortunate that many company reductions have directly impacted HR teams, the truth is that there are many organizations that are scaling and eager to fill open roles," said Brian Provost, chief executive officer, iCIMS. "We're all feeling the headwinds in the marketplace – whether it's job cuts, pressure to do more with less, persistent talent shortages or accelerated hiring – and iCIMS is here to help. With more than two decades of supporting our millions of users through the pendulum swings in the market, it's important that we are there for our community today and tomorrow. With this new site, we're proud to help our customers fill the positions they require for success, while helping unemployed members of our community to find their next role."

Provost previewed the site earlier this month at iCIMS INSPIRE and is bringing that vision to life today.

The site aims to bridge the gap by connecting job seekers with a multitude of open HR and talent roles, while empowering iCIMS customers to efficiently scale their workforce. Explore the thousands of open jobs on HRjobs.icims.com.

About iCIMS, Inc.  
iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of nearly 6,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 33 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com

