iCIMS Named a Leader in Talent Acquisition Technology by Nucleus Research

Company recognized for its product usability, functionality and value to customers

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS has been named a leader in the Nucleus Research Standalone TA Technology Value Matrix 2023 for the fourth consecutive year, for delivering advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. iCIMS stands as the only vendor positioned in the leader quadrant in 2023 analyst evaluations for talent acquisition technology. Earlier this year, iCIMS was named a strategic leader in the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition for its strong market performance and ability to meet the needs of complex, enterprise-scale customers in EMEA's evolving talent market.

The Nucleus report serves as a snapshot of the market, providing customers and prospects with insight into the specific ways that vendors deliver bottom-line value to customers, as well as a view into the future of the market. Companies ranked as 'leader' offer advanced functionality across all core areas, continually invest in new features and deliver the best ROI.

The report highlights iCIMS' ability to provide customers with functionality that covers the full talent acquisition journey, including recruitment marketing, career site configuration, applicant tracking, candidate relationship management, engagement tools (employee-generated videos, text recruiting and digital assistant), offer management, onboarding, internal mobility and analytics. Nucleus acknowledges the 750+ partners in the iCIMS ecosystem and 10,000+ API-based integrations, giving organizations the ability to quickly connect iCIMS to other systems without additional support from the vendor or internal developers.

"As technology budgets tighten, the ability of software to deliver upfront and ongoing value is crucial," said Evelyn McMullen, Research Manager at Nucleus Research. "iCIMS has established itself as a frontrunner in the talent acquisition space through continued focus on the functionality and usability of the iCIMS Talent Cloud platform, as well as its commitment to customers' success."

A key element of iCIMS' profile is its longstanding history of innovation in artificial intelligence, natively-embedded throughout the platform for intelligent candidate and job matching, AI-powered chat, skills matching and more. The company recently announced the vision and preview features for iCIMS Copilot, its new generative AI-powered recruiting assistant, to transform how organizations build and retain teams with better decision-making.

"We recognize that organizations need solutions to accelerate hiring velocity, reduce the cost of hiring and improve efficiencies to boost business outcomes, and iCIMS is answering this call," said Valerie Rainey, president at iCIMS. "Talent acquisition is a business problem, not just an HR problem. We're proud to be recognized as a clear market leader as we continue to deliver the capabilities our customers need to win."

Learn how iCIMS' talent acquisition solutions are delivering value to customers and driving businesses forward

About iCIMS, Inc.
iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of nearly 6,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 33 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com

