iCIMS to Host INSPIRE 2020, Featuring a Conversation with Mindy Kaling and Trevor Noah

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, Inc., the market-leading cloud recruiting platform provider, is proud to present the inaugural INSPIRE 2020, a virtual experience with a powerhouse lineup of speakers to take place November 17 to 18. The conference connects thousands of talent innovators around the world and welcomes business executives, human resources and talent professionals, technology leaders, industry analysts, and iCIMS partners to join the conversation. INSPIRE 2020 will facilitate discussions on accelerated global digital transformation, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, the strategic role talent plays in business success, and major trends on how work will change in 2021 and beyond.

The conference convenes a lineup of prominent speakers across entertainment, sports, and business that will inspire employers to collaborate, reflect, and raise the bar in navigating the new future of work. The agenda includes:



A conversation with writer, producer and comedian Mindy Kaling and Trevor Noah , the host of The Daily Show and comedian who frequently speaks out on diversity issues. Kaling and Noah have both committed their careers to creating more diversity in showbiz and the global workforce. Through the lens of their personal experiences, they will discuss fundamental issues of diversity and inclusivity.



and , the host of and comedian who frequently speaks out on diversity issues. Kaling and Noah have both committed their careers to creating more diversity in showbiz and the global workforce. Through the lens of their personal experiences, they will discuss fundamental issues of diversity and inclusivity. Presentations from talent and technology leaders at Cedar Fair, SAS Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, OHL, Enterprise Holdings and other prominent employers that discuss the strategic role that talent plays in powering their business and how they attract, engage, hire and advance talent within their organizations.



Sessions on AI/ML and automation in HR, data-driven hiring insights and analytics to fuel talent transformation and business success, as well as the most prevalent topics and challenges that are keeping business leaders up at night.



A deep dive into the iCIMS roadmap for executives and leaders looking to supercharge their business, unite with likeminded leaders on the way we work and collaborate, and advance their talent acquisition strategies.



The introduction of new partnerships and products that empower employers to build their winning workforce.

"Employers everywhere are experiencing an accelerated future of work, surrounded by change and transformation, but what remains is our universal need to build our organizations with the best talent," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "Our inaugural virtual conference brings the talent community together to learn, influence, solve challenges, and drive growth. Above all, INSPIRE 2020 will share a vision for a connected, collaborative workforce of tomorrow."

